A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"

Photo by Fox 26 Houston News

According to reports, a 34-year-old woman tried to pull on a Southwest plane’s exit door while the flight was 37,000 feet in the air.

The story apparently began when the flight left Houston Airport this past Saturday. The female passenger, who had not flown in some time began feeling as if she could not breathe properly. She then asked several crew members if she could ‘look out’ the window. After being told she could not, she then forced her way by an attendant and attempted to open an exit door while in midflight. It is reported that she also bit a passenger who tried to stop her.

The incident plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Little Rock Arkansas. The woman was reported to have said that “Jesus” told her to fly to Ohio and to open the exit plane door.

According to this:

A passenger overheard someone say “she’s trying to open the door,” so she went to the rear of the plane to help detain the woman, pinning her to the ground. The woman bit a passenger on the thigh and apparently held on. The documents said the woman continued to bite the victim until the victim “worked their fingers up to (her) jawline in an attempt to have (her) release the bite, which she eventually did.”

What a commotion, to be bitten on the thigh, but this brave woman held on. Probably had glimpses of the 911 terrorist attack.

The brave passenger was treated for the bite and is said to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The unruly passenger was said to be traveling to the home of a relative who is a pastor, she left the home she shares with her husband without notifying anyone and she had no luggage with her.

In the complaint, the woman is facing charges of assault within maritime and territorial jurisdiction and interference with flight crew members and attendants.