A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.

A Texas attorney who wanted to get back with his girlfriend after they broke up reportedly pulled out a gun at her place of work and tried to kill her.

Attorney Gavin Rush and his girlfriend had recently parted ways. He seemed intent to rekindle the romance, but when all his advances were met with a “no”, he became unhappy and began sending her threatening messages via text.

They had been in a three-year relationship that ended one month before he attempted to shoot her. Finally, it is reported that his former girlfriend stopped answering his texts stating she was at work, and he showed up at the pub she worked in Austin.

There he again attempted to get her to speak with him and when she refused, again, he pulled out a pistol and fired at her. He missed and two brave patrons wrestled the gun away from him.

Gavin Rush reportedly continued to fire off his gun in an attempt to kill himself as the brave customers continued their struggle. Those patrons moved swiftly and deliberately. The girlfriend backed away with preternatural speed.

Finally, they were able to wrestle the gun away from him and he was taken into custody.

He has been released on bond.

Update:

Per Fox News, the Texas attorney caught on video allegedly pulling out a gun and trying to shoot a former girlfriend at the bar where she worked before being tackled by two patrons was found dead Wednesday, days after being released on bail.

The Austin Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers found Gavin Rush dead around 4:25 p.m. after receiving a request to conduct a welfare check. A police spokesperson did not say how Rush died.

“The death is not considered suspicious and investigation is still ongoing,” the department said.

