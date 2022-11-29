Egyptian Mummies Buried with Gold Tongues to Speak to the God of the Underworld

Photo by Libreshot.com

In 2021, investigators unearthed a long-buried skull with a golden tongue-shaped ornament in its mouth. Toward the end of 2021, three additional mummies, a man, a woman, and a child with golden tongues were removed from their final resting place.

Dr Mustafa Waziri, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Archaeology, said that the mission had found a number of golden chips in the form of human tongues in the mouths of some of the mummies, which were in a poor state of preservation.

Scientists began finding more mummies with golden tongues and it was noted that gold was on their bones or their whole body was coated in a thin layer of gold.

Why did the mummies have gold tongues — apparently some Egyptians believe that the dead could use these golden tongues to communicate with the god, Osiris, who was the god of the afterlife and ruler of the underworld. They believed that he alone was able to grant them mercy.

The mummies, found in the ancient cemetery of Qewaisna, are dated between 300 BC and 640 AD.

The Egyptian archaeological mission of the Supreme Council for Archaeology uncovered an extension of the cemetery which included archaeological tombs dating back to different periods of time.

This was not the first time, mummies with gold on their bodies had been unearthed.

Photo by Zumapress.com

Why were golden tongues created for the dead?

Dr Ayman Ashmawi, head of the Egyptian archaeology sector at the Supreme Council of Archaeology, said the excavations inside the cemetery revealed that it was used during three different time periods.

Archaeologists found that the burial customs at each level were done differently and that there were different directions in the ways they placed the mummies in preparation for the afterlife.

Gold unearthed from the recent excavations -- Photo by Dailymail.com

Mummies are often found with vast riches which were believed could be bartered to secure a prominent place in the afterlife