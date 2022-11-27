A Man Who Fell Off a Cruise Ship is Rescued After More Than 15 Hours in The Ocean

Photo by Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash

A 28-year-old young man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship is lucky to be alive today. After spending more than 15 hours fighting for his life in the tepid waters of the Gulf of Mexico, he can say with certainty that he experienced one of life’s great miracles.

His family and friends are most likely in awe that he is back safe and sound. 

News reports state that a young man was aboard a cruise ship with his sister at a bar on deck four. The sister said he left to go to the men’s room and never returned. 

Another cruise passenger said she overheard him being told by crew members that he could not vape inside. They speculate that he probably did something pretty stupid. Perhaps he went out on the deck to vape, leaned over too far, and fell overboard. 

The Coast Guard was alerted and after some 15 hours, a man was spotted in the water of the Gulf of Mexico desperately fighting to stay afloat. 

He was rescued by helicopter and was taken to an area hospital where he is said to be in stable condition. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Experts state that if you ever find yourself in such a position, the first order of business is to remain calm, use your hands and feet to help the waves buoy you, and pray for the best. 

He is lucky that he was not attacked by predators of the deep. 

He experienced a Thanksgiving miracle!

