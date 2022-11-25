The Curious Case of Writer Pearl Curran. She Claimed She Channeled a Spirit that Dictated Her Books

It all began when Pearl Curran and her friend sat at her kitchen table one day. They might have been a bit bored and so decided to play with a Ouija board.

The date was July 8, 1918. Pearl was a newly liberated woman. Accused of having only a basic eighth-grade school education, it is said that she had no literary experience whatsoever.

Pearl and her friend played with the Ouija board a few times — nothing happened. Exasperated, Pearl decided to give it one more try. Suddenly, the glass began moving of its own accord, soon a message was spelled out:

This is what the entity supposedly said.

“Many moons ago I lived. Again I come. Patience Worth my name. Wait, I would speak with thee. If thou shalt live, then so shall I. I make my bread at thy hearth. Good friends, let us be merrie. The time for work is past. Let the tabby drowse and blink her wisdom to the firelog.”

The entity, Patience Worth, reported she was born in 1649 in rural Dorchester England. At the age of 30, she came to the United States and lived in Nantucket. By the time she was in her early to mid-forties, she met her death at the hands of an Indian tribe.

Before that session ended, Pearl no longer needed the Ouija board as she was getting the messages telepathically. And just like that, a new alliance began.

Over the next short months, Patience began writing books. Her literary output flowed like an open tap.

She wrote thousands of poems and books all about 17th-century life. Seemingly overnight, Pearl wrote expert literary words based on a subject matter she had no first-hand knowledge of.

Curran described pictorial visions which accompanied Patience’s words. She said “I am like a child with a magic picture book. Once I look upon it, all I have to do is to watch its pages open before me, and revel in their beauty and variety, and novelty….When the poems come, there also appear before my eyes images of each successive symbol, as the words are given me….

When the stories come, the scenes become panoramic, with the characters moving and acting their parts, even speaking in converse. The picture is not confined to the point narrated, but takes in everything else within the circle of vision at the time….If the people talk a foreign language, as in The Sorry Tale, I hear the talk, but over and above is the voice of Patience, either interpreting or giving me the part she wishes to use as story.”

Her literary work received glowing reviews.

Learned men, skeptical of Pearl’s new-found abilities observed her in her home for several weeks at a time. One sat in on her sessions and interviewed her, but found nothing to the contrary. He concluded she was not a fraud.

Pearl married at the age of 24 years and was widowed before the birth of her first child. She would marry two more times, but neither marriage would last.

The flourishing ghost-writer partnership continued until a final message in 1946 when Patience told Pearl the end was drawing nigh. Pearl wrote the final message and shortly thereafter Pearl suddenly took ill with pneumonia and died.

According to PDR: Curran cannot be seen as just another literary-minded medium. Her case was different. Mediums like Blavatsky strongly delineated between their own writings and the short passages attributed to spirits. Curran however produced an incredible number of writings, all of which were attributed to Patience Worth.

There are scores of poems, letters, and novels including Telka, The Sorry Tale, Hope Trueblood, The Pot upon the Wheel, Samuel Wheaton, An Elizabethan Mask among other works. How should one consider the sheer amount and breadth of such works? If a hoax, it is still a hoax that is anything but simple, or easy.

She also wrote love songs.

Many theorize that Pearl Curran’s writings are her own and see no trace of a spirit-medium connection.

**********

What do you think, was Pearl Curran a literary medium? Or a brilliant woman aware of the time period in which she lived, understood what was ‘expected’ of females, and as such wrote under the guise of mediumship?