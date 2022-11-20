Ohio Woman Kills Grandmother by Drowning in Kitchen Sink Because she had no money for a Nursing Home

Photo by Jeremy Wong on Unsplash

A woman reportedly left home via a kitchen window and walked to the sheriff’s office and turned herself in. Her crime — she had just killed her grandma in the kitchen sink.

The 35-year-old described to officers how the horrible deed was done.

She had taken her 93-year-old grandmother to a recent doctor’s visit and had been advised that she would soon need to make arrangements to place her in a skilled nursing facility. She said she could not have the financial wherewithal to do so and formulated the devious plan. All because she could no longer care for her grandmother.

After the appointment, they enjoyed some ice cream together. Later when her grandmother was at the kitchen sink washing dishes, Heidi described how she walked up behind her and pushed her head into the water until the bubbles stopped coming to the surface.

Soon after she took her to a chair in the living room and thought she felt a pulse. She decided to make sure the job was completely done and did so by filling up the bathroom tub and pushing her grandmother under until she felt sure she was dead.

Then she walked to the police station and turned herself.

Police then went to the home and found it the way she described. Heidi was arrested and booked on murder charges. Grandma was taken to the coroner's office and law enforcement await the findings of an autopsy.

Her granddaughter said she was the perfect grandma!

I wonder if there are any other family members.