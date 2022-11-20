The Beating and Death of Shanquella Robinson On a Trip with her ‘Friends’ in Mexico is a Cautionary Tale (Opinion)

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPNT4_0jGuopgJ00
@its.quella_/instagram© Radar Online

A young woman leaves for a fun-filled vacation with her friends. They or at least she planned to have fun in Mexico. I’m sure she thought they would take beautiful photos, show off on social media, visit the beach, drink wine and hang out at the villa and have a blast. After all, they were celebrating a birthday with people, she thought were her friends.

Soon her parents receive a call that she is unwell and that a doctor is on the way to the rental home. They tell her parents the doctor performed CPR and tried their level best to save her, but finally, they learn that she has died.

Suddenly a video of a young woman is naked while being beaten by another woman who is supposed to be her ’friend’. At least one other, perhaps more people are present because a man’s voice can be heard urging the victim to put in some effort to defend herself against the onslaught.

In the video, you can see the other ‘female’ completely beating the naked defenseless female, who clearly does not wish to fight and is making no effort to engage. 

The ‘larger’ female is seen using her legs while the victim is sitting naked and defenseless on the floor. 

The family continues to hear varying details from each ‘friend’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pfy41_0jGuopgJ00
Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash

The victim’s mother said she later obtained an autopsy report which stated that her daughter had a broken neck and spinal cord injuries.

What really happened? Who had a problem with her, was it one or all of them? How did she die and who masterminded the cover-up plan?

What does this sad tale teach us? Never completely trust ‘friends’. These days one can hardly trust their family, much less strangers.

The term ‘friend’ is a tricky one. Many times, people enter our lives for their own nefarious purposes. Strangers gravitate toward some due to what they hope to get from you. It is not necessarily due to a desire for a symbiotic or equal relationship, but a desire to ‘use’ you based on envy.

They may not even like you, but they may enter because it is their intention to corrupt you. They may plan to introduce you to drug use, sexual abuse, and forms of mental or physical abuse.

As in the case of this young lady, her ‘friends’ abused her terribly, and no one seemed to have come to her aid. Why in the world was she naked and defenseless in front of both males and females, being belittled and beaten? 

In another video, she walked into a room with what appeared to be three other females, at least one man, and a world of animosity. She had apparently been set up as she was the only one who returned to the room naked. The others were fully clothed and appeared to be waiting on her. The female in the blue dress appears to be directing her to a place on the floor.

Why would friends do that to one of their own? 

Why did no one try to help her?

We cannot, must not place blind trust in others, especially strangers who become ‘friends’. One can never really know another person, can they?

It does not really matter how old someone is, we are all susceptible to being fooled by cunning and wicked people whose sole aim in life is to climb on your back on their way up in the world. 

It is all about what you can do for them, and never about what they can do for you. Most times they intend to give you nothing. 

The video of this beating has gone viral. It is said that celebrities are watching to see how this will play out. 

The FBI is also seeking answers.

I feel the perpetrators will be found and will be arrested, and justice will be swift.

Let this be a lesson, be careful who you call friends…

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Friendships# Life# Evil Acts# Betrayal

Comments / 0

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
5781 followers

More from justpene50

Texas State

Texas Parents Charged in the Murder of Their Adopted Son Whose Body Was Stuffed Inside a Washing Machine

Something evil this way comes. Do you see the hope and dreams plastered across that young face? Soon to be ground into the dust by those supposed to love him first. Then take a look at the face of his alleged killers, his mother, and father who were supposed to keep him safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Woman Kills Grandmother by Drowning in Kitchen Sink Because she had no money for a Nursing Home

A woman reportedly left home via a kitchen window and walked to the sheriff’s office and turned herself in. Her crime — she had just killed her grandma in the kitchen sink.

Read full story
6 comments

A 95-Million-Year Crocodile with a Small Dinosaur in its Stomach

Scientists have discovered a 95-million-year-old crocodile belonging to a species previously unheard of. What they later noticed was that the crocodile had made a meal of a dinosaur before its demise and the contents were still present in its stomach.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, the authorities have determined that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a heart arrack and his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. died of starvation.

Read full story
356 comments

Writer Agatha Christie Mysteriously Disappeared For Several Days in 1926

Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Did you know that writer Agatha Christie was missing for 11 days in 1926?. According to several reports, on Friday, December 3rd, 1926. She simply vanished from her home in Berkshire, England.

Read full story
Texas State

Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Love

It is no secret that Texas’ Governor Greg Abbott has been outspoken about the overflow of migrants at the southern borders. He has been spreading the love to mostly Democratic states by busing migrants to New York, Washington, Chicago, Martha’s Vinyard, and now to the city of brotherly love.

Read full story
13 comments

Two Volunteers Were Transfused with Blood Created in a Lab

There is always a shortage of blood. In the World Health Organization statement: Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood. Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country’s national health care policy and infrastructure.

Read full story
1 comments

My Friend Got Fired After She Accidentally Sent Porn in a Group Text to the Boss

*My friend wanted my position at work, though she was not qualified. She began back-stabbing me to our boss who began acting 'funny' towards me. Eventually, I quit, then my ex-friend called me to say she was fired. This is the story that happened to me and is recounted in its entirety*

Read full story

My Friend Was Forced to Identify the Decaying Body of her Sister After She Died in Her Bathtub

*This is a work of nonfiction, based on actual events as told to me by my friend who experienced this firsthand; a story told with her permission. *. My friend moved south from California some years ago. Times were rough there. As the youngest girl in the family, she had made the most of her life. She had gone on to further her education and was the proud holder of a master’s degree.

Read full story
41 comments

1000-year-old Viking Bowl Discovered by Norwegian Boy

10-year-old, Erik Briskerud, and his father reportedly made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery when they went swimming one day. He saw something buried in the sand that resembled a tree root. Curious, he began clearing the sand away from the object with the help of his dad and to their amazement, the object appeared to be a bowl.

Read full story
2 comments

A Goat with Cyclops Eyes

© Jam Press Vid/Rare Shot News — The Mirror. This past Thursday in Sultanpur India, an unusual story has crowds of people rushing to see and worship a goat born with two eyes in a single socket.

Read full story
18 comments
Austin, TX

A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Water

In Austin Texas, a 38-year-old man stands accused of giving his wife medicine known to cause abortions. According to news reports, the wife stated that her husband from whom she was estranged when she became pregnant, began lecturing her about the importance of staying hydrated during pregnancy and began ensuring he offered her glasses of water.

Read full story
94 comments

Being Born With More Than One Pupil in Your Eye

This World is an amazing place. There are so many new wonders to behold that try as we may one could never know of them all. One such extraordinary creation is expressed in the people born with two or more pupils in one eye. With this variation of genetic expression, this condition may manifest itself in varying numbers of ways.

Read full story
111 comments

Humans with Ostrich Foot Syndrome. Strange Genetics

If there is one surety in life, it is that we live in an amazing world. I came upon this interesting phenomenon: a tribe of people called the Vadoma people. A person whose feet vary from the norm. They are not the only ones who possess these unusual and unique features.

Read full story
12 comments
Altadena, CA

The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)

There is a brand-new billionaire, overnight. According to the media, one lucky winner has bested us all to win the jackpot!. I must confess that I am no lottery player, I prefer to keep my few dollars in my pocket as I don’t like to gamble. But even I was caught up in the lotto fever. I actually spent about $20 buying tickets in the hopes of winning.

Read full story
19 comments

A New York First Responder Stole a Patients Credit Card From Her Home During a 911 Call

A 29-year-old New York Emergency Medical Technician who stole a patient’s credit card from her home per reports, now finds himself in very hot water. The incident occurred on August 8th when the 79-year-old female required assistance as she was unwell and he was called to transport her from her Springfield Gardens home to the hospital.

Read full story
23 comments

The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling That Could Never Be Cleaned

This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities. It is said that one day on December 2, 1978, Margaret Schilling disappeared. At the time of this mystery, she was a patient of “The Ridges” a mental health facility originally known as The Athens Mental Health Center.

Read full story
20 comments

The First White Child 'taken' by the Native Americans Who Learned Their Way of Life, Allegedly

According to Wikipedia, Herman Leman was captured by Native Indians on May 16, 1870. He was almost eleven years old. His younger brother, captured alongside Herman, was only eight years old at the time.

Read full story
49 comments
Rosedale, NY

70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspect

In a home in Rosedale in Queens New York, police reportedly made a wellness check on Wednesday morning and found a 70-year-old woman deceased within. According to the reports, authorities responded to the home at 253–18 148th Road at around 6:15 a.m. and found Gisele Dangervil with head and body trauma, police said. The victim was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy