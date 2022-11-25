2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr -- Photo by Facebook - Daily Mail

This story is so sad, it shatters the heart.

Look at that angelic smile.

A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.

Apparently, Police made a welfare check on February 15, 2022, when neither the father nor the son had been seen for a week. It is believed that the father passed away first and the child, being unable to provide for itself at such a tender age, passed away sometime after.

They had last been seen alive on January 22.

Why is this story so heartbreaking, it could happen to any single parent. But where is the toddler’s mother?

Read on…

It is further reported that David Conde Snr. gained custody of the infant shortly after birth. The mom is not in contact with the child.

Young David seemed to have had a difficult start in life and recently learned to walk after several surgeries. He spent months in a cast then physical rehabilitation and recently began walking.

This kid seems to have overcome so much in his short life.

If it is true that the dad passed away first, I imagine the anguish of the baby desperately trying to find something to eat, crying, and becoming dehydrated.

This is a terrible tragedy to have happened.

Young David is survived by his mother, six brothers, and one sister. A memorial was held back in March of this year.

May they both rest in perfect peace.