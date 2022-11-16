Governor Abbott Sends Migrants to City of Brotherly Love

Photo by Clay LeConey on Unsplash

It is no secret that Texas’ Governor Greg Abbott has been outspoken about the overflow of migrants at the southern borders. He has been spreading the love to mostly Democratic states by busing migrants to New York, Washington, Chicago, Martha’s Vinyard, and now to the city of brotherly love.

He has been quite outspoken about his plans. He has said that until President Biden takes measures to secure the borders, Texas alone is unable to withstand the financial burden of the onslaught of daily migrants crossing the Rio Grande.

And so, it seems the first bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia at approximately 06:00 am today. Of course, the usual complaint is that there was no communication informing officials that the migrants were coming, they just “arrived”.

According to the article:

To add insult to injury, the Philadelphia City Council member Helen Gym told CBS Philadelphia that there were around 28 migrants on the bus, including a 10-year-old child who was sick.

“There’s a 10-year-old who’s completely dehydrated. It’s one of the more inhumane aspects that they would put a child who was dehydrated with a fever now, a very high fever (on the bus),” Gym told AP. “It’s a terrible situation.”

She went on to say…

But, “It is truly disgusting to hear today that Governor Abbott and his Administration continue to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families — including women and children — as pawns to shamelessly push his warped political agenda,” Kenney continued.

But Abbott remains unapologetic and came back with a statement saying:

"Until the Biden Administration does its job and provides Texans and the American people with sustainable border security, Texas will continue doing more than any other state in the nation’s history to defend against an invasion along the border, including adding more sanctuary cities like Philadelphia as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.”

Thus far, Texas has spent millions busing migrants to several states across the US. It is reported that the state of Texas has spent more than twelve million dollars and had relocated over 10,000 migrants.

And Governor Abbott, newly re-elected, has no plans to stop any time soon.

***********************************************************

What are your thoughts?

Should Greg Abbott stop sending migrants to varying states?