Two Volunteers Were Transfused with Blood Created in a Lab

Photo by Emin BAYCAN on Unsplash

There is always a shortage of blood.

In the World Health Organization statement: Blood transfusion saves lives and improves health, but many patients requiring transfusion do not have timely access to safe blood. Providing safe and adequate blood should be an integral part of every country’s national health care policy and infrastructure.

As a healthcare worker, I get to see the effects of this lack firsthand. So many need blood and blood products on a regular basis to survive. When I saw this announcement, I was quite intrigued. Finally, science is getting close to finding a solution to the ongoing blood-shortage problem.

Each day in the Emergency Room and indeed in the hospital, blood, and blood products are constantly transfused. There is always a need, and even before COVID, there was a dire shortage of blood donors. During COVID, the shortage reached crisis levels with no clear signs of recovery.

Moreover, though there may be sufficient blood supply available, there is an inequity in its distribution and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), minorities are often unable to have access to blood or its products. The financially superior countries harvest and store most of the blood as they do with everything else.

According to WHO: about 118.54 million blood donations are collected worldwide. 40% of these are collected in high-income countries, home to 16 % of the world’s population.

That leaves the rest of the world fresh out of options and the sick and needy falling prey.

There is a marked difference in the level of access to blood between low- and high-income countries. The whole blood donation rate is an indicator of the general availability of blood in a country.

Enters lab-grown blood into the equation — a great hope for mankind.

According to reports, two people have already been transfused with lab-grown red blood cells, with no side effects to date. They were each transfused approximately 1 teaspoon full per volunteer. In the coming days, ten (10) more volunteers will be transfused, followed, and so on.

The report continues: even if the initial results are promising, more stages of testing will be needed before lab-grown blood can be used outside of clinical trials. Still, researchers said the trial represents an important step towards better treatment for people with blood disorders.

Lab-grown blood could help all patients, but especially those with rare blood types.

While the creation of lab-grown blood cells does not eliminate the need for donor blood, it could increase the amount of blood available for people with rare blood types, as only a few cells are needed to begin the growing process in the lab.

Matching recipients with donated blood is a complex process that brooks no room for error. If the donor blood is not a precise match, a rejection will be triggered and death may ensue.

Then there are those people with rare blood types, who require frequent transfusions.

“Patients who need regular or intermittent blood transfusions may develop antibodies against minor blood groups, which makes it harder to find donor blood which can be transfused without the risk of a potentially life-threatening reaction,” Farrukh Shah, medical director of transfusion for NHS Blood and Transplant, said in the press release.

There is also less donor blood available for people from Black and minority populations, who are disproportionately affected by blood disorders that require transfusions. Manufacturing blood from donor stem cells could maximize the impact of donations by people from rare blood groups.

Scientists are hoping that since the lab-grown blood cells are mature, it may last longer than the 120day cycle for regular donor blood.

“If our trial, the first such in the world, is successful, it will mean that patients who currently require regular long-term blood transfusions will need fewer transfusions in the future, helping transform their care,” Ghevaert said in the press release.

Reducing the frequency of blood transfusions would not only save these patients time spent visiting the doctor but also would lower their risk of iron overload and other complications associated with regular transfusions.

If this quest is successful, it will mean so much for those who require frequent life-saving transfusions and for those who will need blood or blood products in the future.

As the saying goes “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”