1000-year-old Viking Bowl Discovered by Norwegian Boy

10-year-old, Erik Briskerud, and his father reportedly made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery when they went swimming one day.

He saw something buried in the sand that resembled a tree root. Curious, he began clearing the sand away from the object with the help of his dad and to their amazement, the object appeared to be a bowl.

Roughly carved and somewhat damaged, they recognized that it could be a relic of the past and sent it off to historical experts for further analysis. A tiny piece as reported, was sent off to Florida, USA for dating and the results came back very quickly, actually the next day.

They had indeed found something old belonging to the Viking era, how truly amazing.

The article stated that some wooden bowls have previously been found in Norway from the Viking Age, but they are often only in small pieces or fragments.

“So, this one is very special. Considering the age, she says that we do not know of any other finds of this kind in Norway.

We think it is most likely made from a ball of wood or a wooden knot found on many trees and hollowed out.

We had to pinch ourselves a couple of times. We guessed the 18th century, but it turned out to be much older.”

Simply amazing, you can see the details carved out and realize that someone took painstaking time and patience to carve that piece of wood using the rough tools available during that time.

Other similar finds have been made, but they were very damaged or in fragments, so scientists think the sand did an excellent job of preserving this bowl.

According to the reports, there is quite a little oxygen in the sand in Glomma, so it has been lying safely and well in the sand. A bit like a marsh corpse. But how it ended up there is not known. Glomma may have looked different, or it may have come with the flow.

Imagine someone, sitting in their tent, dressed in animal skin clothes with a fire going eating from this very bowl, now here in the modern day, we are able to see one of the utensils of their daily living.

Truly remarkable.

Archeologists say the bowl most likely did not belong to someone of societal importance because of the rough way it was carved.

That fact makes the piece an even more remarkable find.

The bowl will now be sent to the Cultural History Museum in Oslo, which will look after it for posterity.