A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Water

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

In Austin Texas, a 38-year-old man stands accused of giving his wife medicine known to cause abortions. 

According to news reports, the wife stated that her husband from whom she was estranged when she became pregnant, began lecturing her about the importance of staying hydrated during pregnancy and began ensuring he offered her glasses of water.

The man of the moment, Houston attorney, Mason Herring, has been indicted on two felony counts for assaulting a pregnant person. Mr. Herring was previously arrested earlier in the year but released after he posted $30,000 bail.

His wife recalls that on one occasion, the water in the glass appeared “cloudy” and when she questioned her husband, he explained that the pipes or the glass might have been dirty. She also became severely ill after drinking that first “cloudy” cup.

If that were the case, why give that ‘dirty’ tap water to your pregnant wife? Being so concerned for her ‘hydration’ status, one would expect him to at least ensure he offered her the cleanest water he could find.

As reported, Mrs. Herring told the courts she became suspicious when he began offering her multiple drinks. Later she found misoprostol packaging in the trash. Misoprostol is a medication known to induce abortions.

The couple had previously separated and were attending marriage counseling. Mrs. Herring recounted when she informed her husband about the pregnancy; he expressed his displeasure about becoming a father in multiple text messages. 

And apparently began planning a way to keep her hydrated...

Thankfully, the baby was born prematurely, but healthy.

