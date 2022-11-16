The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in California (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash

Can you imagine the luck of the winner?

There is a brand-new billionaire, overnight.

According to the media, one lucky winner has bested us all to win the jackpot!

I must confess that I am no lottery player, I prefer to keep my few dollars in my pocket as I don’t like to gamble. But even I was caught up in the lotto fever. I actually spent about $20 buying tickets in the hopes of winning.

I did not need the whole jackpot, I just needed to win one measly million from the loot and I would be so happy.

This morning I awoke to the news that one lucky winner won the whole jackpot and that the ticket was sold in someplace called Altadena, California.

There was never a minute chance for me as I do not live anywhere close to California.

Someone is $2.04 billion dollars richer and even after taxes, they will take home mega bucks.

My goodness!

The winner has not yet come forward. Wise decision.

The gas station owner, an immigrant from Syria, and a grandfather to eleven will be awarded one million dollars. Not a bad deal for selling a winning ticket!

For all you lottery hopefuls out there, you will have to wait to try your luck again another day.

I did not purchase tickets in the past week, so if any of you out there did, check your tickets, you may have won one of the smaller prizes.

Congratulations to the winner/s.