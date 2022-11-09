A New York First Responder Stole a Patients Credit Card From Her Home During a 911 Call

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dP33C_0j4BJOGn00
Photo by Camilo jimenez on Unsplash

A 29-year-old New York Emergency Medical Technician who stole a patient’s credit card from her home per reports, now finds himself in very hot water.

The incident occurred on August 8th when the 79-year-old female required assistance as she was unwell and he was called to transport her from her Springfield Gardens home to the hospital.

The First Responder, who has sworn to protect and help those in need did the exact opposite and was caught swiping the credit card on the patient’s home camera. He was apparently caught red-handed stealing from a patient during their most vulnerable time. Sick people depend on first responders and hospital personnel to be of good moral character.

It is also reported that a few days later, the patient needed to go shopping and realized her card was missing when she could not locate it in her purse.

Further investigation later the same day says the then-accused walked into a liquor store where it was noted that he purchased two bottles of Moet, Buffalo hot wings, and brick-oven pizza.

He also used the stolen card at a Key Food Supermarket and a Laundromat. 

A grand jury indicted Robert Marshall, 29, this week on a slew of criminal charges that could send him to prison for up to seven years, according to the Queens District Attorney’s office.

The indicted, Robert Marshall is no stranger to trouble the article continues, he has had brushes with the law in the past.

He danced to the tune, now he will have to pay the piper.

What do you think?

Maybe he needed groceries and some laundry done?

# First Responders# EMT# 911# Healthcare# Stealing from the sick

Comments / 23

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
4489 followers

