The First White Child 'taken' by the Native Americans Who Learned Their Way of Life, Allegedly

Photo by Brett Wharton on Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, Herman Leman was captured by Native Indians on May 16, 1870. He was almost eleven years old. His younger brother, captured alongside Herman, was only eight years old at the time.

As the story goes, young Herman and his younger brother, at the behest of his mother were out in the fields scaring away the birds from their wheat crop, when a party of Apache Indians, came up to the family’s homestead.

He and his younger brother were captured.

Along the route and for the initial four days, the Apache forced the young brothers to consume raw meats. Later the Indian party encountered an Apache raiding party led by an African-American cavalryman, Sgt. Emanuel Stance.

A battle ensued and young Willie Leman, the eight-year-old brother, was able to escape. Sadly, the Apache fled with Herman.

The young captive was said to have endured much suffering at the hands of his captors.

To further break his will, Herman was shown bloody clothing thought o belong to his relatives and told they were all killed. He believed the lie and began assimilating into the Apache way of life.

Once at the Apache village, the captive was adopted by a man named Carnoviste.

Herman began to live the life of an Apache and even fought in battle with them. By and by six years passed. During one memorable battle with the Texas Rangers, Herman was spotted. The rangers tried to ‘save’ Herman, but he escaped.

Then in the spring of 1876, Herman killed an Apache medicine man to avenge his adopted father's killing. After the murder, he ran away from the tribe and lived alone for one year.

After some time, it is reported, he became lonely and began searching for another tribe he might join. He soon found one and after observing them all day he finally approached them. After some explanation, he was finally accepted into the group and was even given another name.

Now he was a part of and living as a Comanche Indian.

His mother never gave up; looking for her son and after hearing that a white boy with blue eyes lived on the reservation, she asked that he be brought to her.

In April 1878, eight years after his capture, Herman was taken to Texas via military escort and when he was in the presence of his mother, neither recognized the other.

As reported, the people of Loyal Valley gathered to see the captive boy brought home. Upon his arrival, neither he nor his mother recognized one another. Lehmann had long believed his family dead, for the Apache had shown him proof during his time of transition to their way of life.

His sister found a scar on his arm, which had been caused by her when they were playing with a hatchet. His family surrounded him welcoming him home and the distant memories began to come back. Hearing someone repeat “Herman”, he thought that sounded familiar and then realized it was his name.

At first, he was sullen and wanted nothing to do with his mother and siblings. As he put it, “I was an Indian, and I did not like them because they were palefaces.” Lehmann’s readjustment to his original culture was slow and painful.

He rejected the food offered and was unaccustomed to sleeping in a bed.

How this must have broken the heart of his family.

It is said that for the rest of his life, Herman vacillated between two distinct cultures. He was popular between the circuit of Oklahoma to Texas, he would put on a show at fairs and rodeos, use his skill to kill a cow, and then eat the liver raw, to the shock of the onlookers.

By the time he returned to his birth family, Herman had been a captive and lived as an Apache and Comanche Indian for nine long years.