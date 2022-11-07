70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspect

In a home in Rosedale in Queens New York, police reportedly made a wellness check on Wednesday morning and found a 70-year-old woman deceased within.

According to the reports, authorities responded to the home at 253–18 148th Road at around 6:15 a.m. and found Gisele Dangervil with head and body trauma, police said. The victim was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said there were signs of trauma to the head and body of the victim.

Why were the authorities called?

Did someone hear signs of discord or struggle?

Authorities said the death has been deemed a homicide. A 77-year-old man was taken into custody and is considered a person of interest in the case, police said. No charges were filed.

A bloody cane was found at the scene, according to the reports.

If the female was able to walk, why was she unable to escape a man with Alzheimer’s who supposedly beat her to death with a cane?

More information is needed here.

Did the assailant come upon her while she was sleeping and the first few blows from his can incapacitated her? Because unless she is disabled, why did she not flee?

This is a baffling case because the male is supposedly suffering from Alzheimer’s and cannot accept or deny the charges. If someone else committed the murder, then he is also the perfect witness because he is unable to identify anyone else due to his disease process.

Therefore, if the 77-year-old man is innocent, then he will likely still be blamed.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation, this is a sad case. Now the woman is dead and I am unsure what they will do with the male in this case.

If he has violent tendencies, then he cannot go to a skilled facility for future care. He is mentally incapable so it would be useless to place him in prison as he is unable to care for himself.

There was no history of domestic abuse on record for this couple.

A righteous mess.

The investigation is ongoing.