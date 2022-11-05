The Strange Case of the Blue People of Appalachia, Kentucky

Who were the blue people?

Reports say, the mountains of Appalachia have produced more than its share of local celebrities. One such story is the mystery of the blue people that once resided there.

Also known as the Blue Fugates, they were a family who once lived in the mountains of Kentucky and were well known for their blue-toned skin.

This unusual coloring was the result of a blood disorder that first became visible during the period of the early 19th century. This was recorded as a common factor found in the children who descended from Martin Fugate and Elizabeth Smith.

The aforementioned parents were both carriers of this disease, known as methemoglobinemia, aka the disease that turned skin blue. And once the pair began having children, their offspring had at least a 50% chance of being afflicted with this rare blood disorder.

Due to isolation and inbreeding, the disorder had a good chance of being recycled, quite often and before long, the little town was populated with what was known as the “blue people of Appalachia"

The blood disorder due to a missing enzyme caused an uneven distribution of oxygen, which left the blood a brown color, this caused the skin to display the color as blue.

Interestingly, this rare condition did not cause the people any ill effects besides frightening those who did not understand why they appeared blue.

It was noted that most of the sufferers lived well into their 70s and 80s.

Though sadly they lived as outsiders as the disease was not understood at that time and the locals found it easier to shun them.

Modern science continues has been unable to locate any living members of the Fugate family.

Or … perhaps the trait has been diluted once inbreeding ended.