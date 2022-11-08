Will The US Abolish Daylight Savings Time?

Photo by Katie Harp on Unsplash

Twice a year, we go through the motions.

Sullenly, silently we change our clocks. Then we rise blurry-eyed to face the work or school day feeling as if we never slept.

I confess I have never really understood the benefits of daylight savings time. (Please do not explain it to me). I am referring to the way I feel at the time changes.

They seem to put my life in a tailspin, at least for the first two weeks, then we try to get used to the changes and find we have way too many changes to juggle.

Just leave the time as it is and let us roll with it nature’s way!

Photo by Aron Visuals on Unsplash

But my bleary-eyed companions, there may be an end in sight. On October 26th Mexico finally canceled DST. Will the USA be next?

There is a Bill, called the “Sunshine Protection Act” awaiting Senate approval. If, the senators can all agree on one thing, and pass this bill, then it will take effect on November 5, 2023. If that happens, you will have only two more times to change your clocks.

Whoo hoo!

A few states never jumped on the bandwagon of DST and according to this article and contrary to popular belief, this was never put in place to help farmers but was actually proposed in 1895 George Hudson, a British entomologist. He proposed the extra sunlight hours would allow him extra time to study bugs.

What, you drag us half-asleep from our beds so you can study bugs!

The article went on to further state that: A 2020 study suggested that the sudden change DST elicits in circadian rhythms might lead to physical health problems such as strokes and heart attacks, and possibly even car accidents.

Yes, cause our sleep was disturbed.

Overseas, the age-old practice faces similar scrutiny.

Natalie Bennett, Green Party leader in Britain, argued that households could save money on electricity annually if society abolished the practice.

One can hope, can’t they? But for now, remember to turn your clock back on Sunday.

At least you appear to “gain” an hour.

I will be working a 12.5-hour shift, so that means I will actually work 13.5 hours.

Yea, me — eyeroll.

What are your thoughts, would you be excited to see the end of daylight savings time?