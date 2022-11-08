The Dolphins Circled the Dead Body of a Teenager? Were They Simply Being Curious

Photo by Shelby Cohron on Unsplash

Of all the known marine creatures, dolphins are said to be some of the most intelligent and they seem to possess some of the empathetic traits of humans. We’ve heard reports of these beautiful creatures helping humans in the water time and time again.

Recently, these water angels were apparently on the job again.

A few days ago, a pod of dolphins were seen swimming or guarding the body of a dead teenager. According to Newsweek, the teen fell into the pecan off Cape Town, South Africa on October 28th and sadly lost her life.

The next day, October 29th, her body was found a little more than half a mile from the beach with a pod of dolphins.

The body of a 15-year-old girl who drowned after she was swept off the rocks on a South African beach was recently found floating in the water with a pod of dolphins nearby.
Dolphins are highly intelligent creatures, with sophisticated communication and social skills in their communities. Anecdotal cases of dolphins saving humans have been reported several times, including one case in 2004 where a pod of dolphins seemingly rushed to the aid of a group of swimmers in New Zealand, circling the group until a nearby ten-foot great white shark left them alone.

Noble intentions. Though the article went on to caution humans that …

“I am certain they would recognize a dead human body in the water,” Olaf Meynecke, a whale and dolphin researcher at Australia’s Griffith University, told Newsweek.

“However, the stories we sometimes hear about dolphins actively trying to save humans should be taken with a grain of caution as often the reasons for the close encounters of the marine kind are driven totally from a point of curiosity and not solely intended to “save” anyone.

And according to this article, the dolphins may have been trying to help or simply playing with the body, there is no way to know for sure.

Whether these creatures can recognize when humans require help, and save us, or whether they understand death to some degree and grieve with us is a mystery unlikely to ever be solved.

Regardless of if the dolphins were attempting to come to the girl’s aid in this case, they have been noted to appear to recognize death as a concept and grieve losses in their social groups.
“When dolphin calves are born their mothers will help steer them to their first breath. Calves that are stillborn or die soon after birth may set the mother into a behavior pattern where they are constantly trying to steer the lifeless body to the surface,” Bruck said.
Meynecke agreed, saying: “Dolphins certainly do feel strong emotional pain in association with the death of close individuals (peers, relatives and friends). They have been [seen] carrying their dead young for days. This is true for many dolphin species from orcas to pilot whales to bottlenose dolphins.”

But for us humans, hope springs eternal, and some of us are comforted by the idea that some non-human creatures may come to our aid in our moment of trials. And if that makes someone feel warm and fuzzy, no shame in it.

I hope that brings some comfort to the parents who lost their child.

May she rest in peace.

