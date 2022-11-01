Twitter Sends Fired Former Executive Off a Multi-Millionaire

Elon Musk and Ned Segal -- Saul Martinez/Getty Images and Business Wire

Last Thursday Elon Musk closed the Twitter deal after several months of negotiation.

According to reports, Musk initially wanted to be on the board, then he made an offer to buy the company. After some time, he walked away from the deal and was sued by Twitter in July.

On the apparent supposition that Musk would lose the lawsuit, he returned to the table and closed that deal. Now That Elon Mush officially owns Twitter, the former CFO has allegedly received his walking papers.

But what a sweet deal! I would happily walk away too, if I was carrying that kind of money with me.

He walks away a whopping 25.4 million dollars richer.

Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning, revealing the mental toll he experienced from Elon Musk's back and forth around the deal.

Segal was with the company for over five years before Elon Musk ousted him on Thursday — the same day he sealed his $44 billion deal to take Twitter private.

"The past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years," Segal said. "You learn so much when times are challenging and unpredictable, when we are tired or feel our integrity questioned. Our team remained kind, respectful, and steadfast. They're lifelong friends."

Citing the mental strain, he endured during the back and forth with Musk, he can now afford to take some time off to de-stress.

He also leaves behind a great platform for growth and free speech.

He along with several others were apparently let go after Musk finalized the deal. And thanks to golden parachute provisions, they will never again get wet under the umbrella of poverty.

Segal is quoted as saying his time at this company was the most fulfilling of his career. I bet and his pocket too!

The reports speculate that Musk intends to lay off many more employees. At this time, we, the general public are not privy to the future direction of Twitter and will simply have to play the game of wait and see.