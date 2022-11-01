Dog Seen Running With a Man's Head in its Mouth in Mexico

Photo by King's Church International on Unsplash

In the violence-torn city of Zacatecas in Mexico, members of the public were shellshocked to see a stray dog running down its streets with what later turned out to be a human head in its mouth according to news reports.

Police eventually caught up with the fleeing canine and were able to extricate its meal from its jaws. They confirmed the head belonged to a human person. They additionally later confirmed that the head in question and other parts of a human body had been left at the station of an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo on Wednesday by the Mexican drug cartels.

Before cops could secure the area and bag the human remains, the wily animal made off with its prize — the dismembered human head. Along with the other body parts, there was also a message relating to a drug cartel stating something along the lines of “the next head could be yours”.

During the first 10 months of 2021, at least 948 people were killed by violence in the state — 342 more than in the same period in 2020, according to Al Jazeera. Two major drug cartels, the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, have been warring for control of profitable drug-smuggling routes in Zacatecas, according to CBS News.

Drug cartels in Mexico frequently leave notes alongside heaps of dismembered human remains, as a way to intimidate rivals or authorities. In February, 16 bodies were found in two different cities in the state of Zacatecas, Al Jazeera reported. In September, six police officers in the state were attacked and killed by gunmen.

A video posted on social media showed the dog trotting down a darkened street, holding the head by the neck in its jaws, apparently intending to take it to a safe place to eat it.

Here is a link to that video on twitter if you dare.

May the other heads be safe and may the departed soul find peace.