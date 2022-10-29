Was This 400-year-old Mummy Born to the Aristocracy?

The above image of a mummified child, according to a Daily Mail article, was the child of a 17th-century aristocratic family that died from pneumonia and rickets.

The infant, it seems, had not been exposed to enough sunlight and as such was deficient in vitamin D. Vitamin D is important in the development of strong bones, hair, skin, and other connective tissues.

Vitamin D is also an important component in the development of one immune response and as such the infant may have been more susceptible to illnesses.

Historic records also revealed information about his background, suggesting that he was the son of one of the Counts of Starhemberg — a 17th Century aristocratic family.
The researchers, from the Academic Clinic Munich-Bogenhausen in Germany, conclude that the boy is likely Reichard Wilhelm, who died in 1625 or 1626.

How remarkable that this body is so well-preserved and can now be studied in modern times, yielding a wealth of information about the time period, how he lived and the status of his health, and ultimately how he died.

Lead author Dr Andreas Nerlich said: ‘According to our data, the infant was most probably [the count’s] firstborn son after the erection of the family crypt, so special care may have been applied.’
The body’s anatomy showed that the child was male, had dark hair, and was overweight for his age, suggesting that his parents were able to feed him well.

Scientists believe that the ample amount of fat present in the child’s body helped contribute to the mummification process.

However, when the researchers performed a virtual autopsy through CT scanning, they saw that his ribs had become malformed in the pattern called a ‘rachitic rosary’, which is usually seen in severe rickets or scurvy.

Sad, though there seemed to be food aplenty, the child was unable to ingest the appropriate nutrients, which was largely unknown at that time period. It is well known that the aristocracy thought being overweight was a sign of wealth and thus favored quantity over quality.

The authors say that, in the Renaissance period, socially highly-ranked people avoided sunlight exposure as Aristocrats were expected to have white skin, and this also applied to small infants.
The Counts of Starhemberg is one of the oldest aristocratic families in Austria, and their crypt is located close to their residence at Wildberg Castle in the village of Hellmonsödt.

In our modern times, we have the knowledge to have foods fortified with vitamin D for those unable or unwilling to spend enough time in the sun.

