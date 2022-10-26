Acclaimed Actress Dame Judi Dench is Reportedly Going Blind,

Judi Dench© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

According to news outlets, acclaimed actress Dame Judi Dench is losing her vision. Sadly, she is suffering from an eye disease called macular degeneration.

The beloved actress has lost the ability to read, write or see, but retirement isn’t in her future, she told Louis Theroux on his upcoming BBC2 show, as reported by The Sun.

Macular degeneration according to the Mayo Clinic may develop in one or both eyes and then later affect both eyes. As time passes, your vision may worsen and affect your ability to do things, such as read, drive and recognize faces.

But all hope is not lost, as this doesn’t mean you’ll lose all sight. Of course, the disease presents in degrees of severity and vision can be centrally lost in some while others retain their peripheral vision.

Asked whether she’ll return to a TV or movie set, the Oscar-winning actress deadpanned, “As long as I know there aren’t things to fall over.”

She added, “I don’t want to retire. I’m not doing much at the moment because I can’t see. It’s bad. But I’ve got to teach myself a new way of learning.”

Apparently, the actress has a phenomenal memory and has no plans to retire, and is currently courageously teaching herself how to navigate this new terrain.

“I have a photographic memory so a person saying to me, ‘This is your line’ . . . I can do that. And I have many people who can help me,” she said. “I’ll teach myself a way, I know I will. So long as I don’t trip over doing it.”

She seems to be taking it all in stride and retaining a sense of humor. Because she went to an important dinner and had no idea how much of a mess, she made eating that meal.

The movie icon added, “I don’t know if I finished it, I don’t know what I did. I probably scooped it all up and over the side of the plate for all I know.”

With this kind of attitude and the ability to laugh at herself, she will certainly learn to conquer this new world.