My Mother’s Message from Beyond the Grave (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Yannis H on Unsplash

When my grandpa died, I was a child.

I remember his gentleness and the stories he would tell my sister and me while we sat in the backyard under a downes (fruit) tree.

If I concentrate hard, I can see his likeness, though the image is hazy on the edges.

My grandfather was a rice farmer. I am quite proud of his achievements. He was a self-made man. As a result of hard work coupled with genetics, he was stricken with a stroke.

He died at the age of 59 years and had been ill for 8 years. He became ill at the age of 51. By today’s standards, he was a relatively young man. Due to his affliction, he had deficits on his left side. He dragged his left leg and his left arm was permanently bent at the elbow joint.

A man of gentle demeanor on whom the many years of sickness took its toll.

Until finally his time in this realm was up.

Grandpa began his transition to his heavenly home. By this time, he had been transitioning for several days. He spent the time mostly sleeping, but that rest was interrupted by bouts of lucidity.

Grandpa knew he was dying and said as much.

Grandpa had told his family that when he saw his mother, he would be ready to go. Grandpa was a staunch believer of God and had memorized several passages of scripture. The pastor would come to visit my grandpa to pray for him and his family.

One time the poor man inadvertently quoted a passage incorrectly, grandpa promptly corrected him.

These are not stories that were told to me. I grew up in a home with my grandparents and was present through the passage of time as my grandpa was dying. I was at the forefront of every event with the open and curious mind of the young.

I can still remember my grandpa laying on the mattress on the floor, they took him off the bed as is the custom. They also removed the pillow from his head as these things were thought to hinder the process and prolong the time of transition, lending itself to greater suffering.

In my culture, we care for our sick at home. There are no nursing homes. The sick die with dignity surrounded by the love of family.

Death and sickness are not hidden from kids.

My grandmother’s brothers and sisters along with their children would come each night and stay until morning. They would sit with my grandpa, we would sing hymns, pray, eat and they would lend their strength to their sister in her time of need.

It is a wonderful custom.

We the younger people had so much fun and bonded with each other.

Those were the good times. I thought I would be sheltered in the love of my family forever.

Photo by Gilberto Parada on Unsplash

Finally, one morning my grandpa woke and told my aunt, his last daughter, that he had seen his mother last night and now he was ready.

My gentle and loving grandad died later that same day!

That same aunt saw him take his last breath and called her mother to come to see that her daddy had just died.

Three days later we buried my grandpa. Back then I was so scared I did not want to go to the funeral.

But as was the custom, the blood children of the deceased were all passed over the open casket. This was supposed to offer us protection of some sort.

Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

Some months went by and my mother had a dream one night.

She dreamt her father was walking along the road coming from the back way that led from the cemetery. He was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, the regular funeral attire of the day.

Something was different, he was holding his left arm and asked my mother to button his cuff. So, in the dream, my mother asked him why he could not do that himself and he let the left arm he was holding go and in so doing she noticed the way it awkwardly fell and noted that it was not quite right.

So the next day my mom told her mother her dream.

My grandmother then asked her brother (one who cared for the body) what happened.

He told her that because of the way the left hand was permanently bent at the elbow joint, they had to break the arm for it to lay at his side.

That was an ‘aha’ moment.

This was the reason why my mother was asked in the dream to do his button, he wanted someone to know his arm had been broken.

Photo by Simon Wilkes on Unsplash

Thoughts to ponder

No one had been told that my grandpa’s hand had been broken. In an effort to spare the family more heartache, such information would never have been communicated to the family.

My mother was shown these facts in a dream.

How was that possible?

Mysterious things happen in life.

Things for which we will never have an explanation or know the real answers until we travel the well-worn path to eternity ourselves.

Though I believe we are sometimes given the occasional access into the spiritual realm as the creator allows for His purposes.

These rare glimpses are often as mysterious as they are baffling.

Whether you believe it or not, spiritual experiences do occur.

They also serve a purpose; the answers may not always be clear to us.

Perhaps one purpose is to make us more spiritually aware and give proof that there is life on the other side of life.

What are your thoughts on these matters?