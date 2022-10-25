My Mother’s Message from Beyond the Grave (Opinion Piece)

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygVyy_0imD4HFG00
Photo by Yannis H on Unsplash

When my grandpa died, I was a child.

I remember his gentleness and the stories he would tell my sister and me while we sat in the backyard under a downes (fruit) tree.

If I concentrate hard, I can see his likeness, though the image is hazy on the edges.

My grandfather was a rice farmer. I am quite proud of his achievements. He was a self-made man. As a result of hard work coupled with genetics, he was stricken with a stroke.

He died at the age of 59 years and had been ill for 8 years. He became ill at the age of 51. By today’s standards, he was a relatively young man. Due to his affliction, he had deficits on his left side. He dragged his left leg and his left arm was permanently bent at the elbow joint.

A man of gentle demeanor on whom the many years of sickness took its toll.

Until finally his time in this realm was up.

Grandpa began his transition to his heavenly home. By this time, he had been transitioning for several days. He spent the time mostly sleeping, but that rest was interrupted by bouts of lucidity.

Grandpa knew he was dying and said as much.

Grandpa had told his family that when he saw his mother, he would be ready to go. Grandpa was a staunch believer of God and had memorized several passages of scripture. The pastor would come to visit my grandpa to pray for him and his family.

One time the poor man inadvertently quoted a passage incorrectly, grandpa promptly corrected him.

These are not stories that were told to me. I grew up in a home with my grandparents and was present through the passage of time as my grandpa was dying. I was at the forefront of every event with the open and curious mind of the young.
I can still remember my grandpa laying on the mattress on the floor, they took him off the bed as is the custom. They also removed the pillow from his head as these things were thought to hinder the process and prolong the time of transition, lending itself to greater suffering.

In my culture, we care for our sick at home. There are no nursing homes. The sick die with dignity surrounded by the love of family.

Death and sickness are not hidden from kids.

My grandmother’s brothers and sisters along with their children would come each night and stay until morning. They would sit with my grandpa, we would sing hymns, pray, eat and they would lend their strength to their sister in her time of need.

It is a wonderful custom.

We the younger people had so much fun and bonded with each other.

Those were the good times. I thought I would be sheltered in the love of my family forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xM6F_0imD4HFG00
Photo by Gilberto Parada on Unsplash

Finally, one morning my grandpa woke and told my aunt, his last daughter, that he had seen his mother last night and now he was ready.

My gentle and loving grandad died later that same day!

That same aunt saw him take his last breath and called her mother to come to see that her daddy had just died.

Three days later we buried my grandpa. Back then I was so scared I did not want to go to the funeral.

But as was the custom, the blood children of the deceased were all passed over the open casket. This was supposed to offer us protection of some sort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgcfQ_0imD4HFG00
Photo by Josh Hild on Unsplash

Some months went by and my mother had a dream one night.

She dreamt her father was walking along the road coming from the back way that led from the cemetery. He was dressed in a white shirt and black pants, the regular funeral attire of the day.

Something was different, he was holding his left arm and asked my mother to button his cuff. So, in the dream, my mother asked him why he could not do that himself and he let the left arm he was holding go and in so doing she noticed the way it awkwardly fell and noted that it was not quite right.

Something was different, he was holding his left arm and asked my mother to button his cuff.So in the dream, my mother asked him why he could not do that himself and he let the left arm he was holding go and in so doing she noticed the way it awkwardly fell and noted that it was no quite right.m he was holding go and in so doing she noticed the way it awkwardly fell and noted that it was no quite right.

So the next day my mom told her mother her dream.

My grandmother then asked her brother (one who cared for the body) what happened.

He told her that because of the way the left hand was permanently bent at the elbow joint, they had to break the arm for it to lay at his side.

That was an ‘aha’ moment.

This was the reason why my mother was asked in the dream to do his button, he wanted someone to know his arm had been broken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWruN_0imD4HFG00
Photo by Simon Wilkes on Unsplash

Thoughts to ponder

No one had been told that my grandpa’s hand had been broken. In an effort to spare the family more heartache, such information would never have been communicated to the family.

My mother was shown these facts in a dream.

How was that possible?

Mysterious things happen in life.

Things for which we will never have an explanation or know the real answers until we travel the well-worn path to eternity ourselves.

Though I believe we are sometimes given the occasional access into the spiritual realm as the creator allows for His purposes.

These rare glimpses are often as mysterious as they are baffling.

Whether you believe it or not, spiritual experiences do occur.

They also serve a purpose; the answers may not always be clear to us.

Perhaps one purpose is to make us more spiritually aware and give proof that there is life on the other side of life.

What are your thoughts on these matters?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
3028 followers

More from justpene50

The Night I Saw a Ghost At The Hospital Where I Worked (Opinion piece)

A few years ago, I was working the night shift at the hospital. On several of those shifts, I was the house supervisor. It was part of my duties to ensure that the “House” ran like a well-oiled machine.

Read full story

The Longest Pregnancy in History is 50 Years

Though exceedingly rare, lithopedions can remain hidden for years before diagnosis, as was the case for a 92-year-old Chilean woman named Estela Melendez. Estela Melendez, a 92-year-old Chilean lady, doctors discovered she had a “stone baby" in her for the past 50 years. The elderly patient visited her doctor for an injury and the X-rays incidentally found a 4.4-pound calcified baby in her uterus. This patient had also never had a successful pregnancy, as reported on MSN News.

Read full story

A Father & Stepmother Locked Their 9-year-old Son in a Dog’s Kennel

In a home in rural North Carolina, a 9-year-old was found to be living in a dog kennel by his family. As reported by the news, a father, a stepmother, and a step-aunt have all been arrested on child abuse and felony charges against their 9-year-old child.

Read full story
8 comments

Was This 400-year-old Mummy Born to the Aristocracy?

400-Year-Old Mummy Reveals a Nobleman's Child, Kept From the Sun© Provided by HealthDay. The above image of a mummified child, according to a Daily Mail article, was the child of a 17th-century aristocratic family that died from pneumonia and rickets.

Read full story

Acclaimed Actress Dame Judi Dench is Reportedly Going Blind,

Judi Dench© Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock. According to news outlets, acclaimed actress Dame Judi Dench is losing her vision. Sadly, she is suffering from an eye disease called macular degeneration.

Read full story
3 comments
Excelsior Springs, MO

Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Working

Imagine going to work as a delivery person and meeting your death. Well, this apparently happened to an Amazon worker Monday night. According to the news, neighbors in the Wood Heights area of Excelsior Springs called the sheriff’s office to report the presence of an Amazon delivery truck standing in front of a residence for several hours.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His

More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging. Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.

Read full story
149 comments

Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)

Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.

Read full story
168 comments

The Night My Aunt Locked Eyes With a Ghost She Knew. (Opinion Piece)

My school teacher committed suicide when I was young. She killed herself because she was in love with a man her family did not approve of. At the time of her death, she was in her early thirties.

Read full story
15 comments

Have You Ever Heard of The Bitter Melon Fruit (Opinion Piece)

Yesterday, in preparation for this post, my mother cooked karela. Though I have eaten it numerous times since childhood, I have never cooked it for myself. No particular reason why.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unit

At a Methodist hospital in Dallas Texas yesterday morning, two nurses were shot and killed, reports say. The suspect was on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet, police said. Currently on parole.

Read full story
15 comments

Hidden in the Waters: Drought Causes Buried Secrets to be Unearthed!

Rare 300-foot whaleback boat discovered at the bottom of Lake Superior --© Provided by CNN. The wreckage of a rare 292-foot boat has been found in the Great Lakes at the bottom of Lake Superior in Michigan.

Read full story
6 comments
Thurston County, WA

A Woman Escapes the Shallow Grave Her Husband Buried Her in, Allegedly

Image of alleged suspect --Lacey Police Department© Provided by People. This news reported that the residents of Thurston County, Washington, were on Tuesday at approx. 01:00 a.m., in the wee hours of the morning pretty shocked when a desperate woman banged on doors accusing her husband of trying to kill her. The woman further said her estranged husband had stabbed her, then bound and buried her in a shallow grave.

Read full story
9 comments

Did Scientists Stumble Upon The First Neanderthal Family in a Russian Cave?

Scientists find first known Neanderthal family in Russian cave© Tom Bjorkland/Reuters. Apparently, science has found the first biological neanderthal family in a cave in Russia. According to the report, this discovery is the first of its kind. They believe the relationship between the cave dwellers were as close as a father and daughter.

Read full story
1 comments

The Dead Was Left Dangling Overhead After A Crypt in Naples, Italy Collapsed

One councilor says the collapse isn’t surprising, given the city’s cemeteries have been in disrepair for years (Picture: EPA) --© Metro / MSN News. This must have been a horrible sight to behold. Coffins hanging precariously high above poised to fall any second.

Read full story
10 comments
Morris, CT

A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outside

Last Sunday in Morris, Connecticut a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy playing in his grandparents’ backyard, news reports say. The child was attacked at about 11 a.m.

Read full story
7 comments
Centralia, PA

The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962

Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt. According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.

Read full story
45 comments
Texas State

Climate Change: Classes Are in Session and Nature is The Teacher

I have lived in Texas since 2010. I had previously been a visitor for three decades. To me, it has always been hot and dry. The leather seats in my car have threatened me with third-degree burns on more than one occasion. Before I moved here, I wouldn’t dare visit during the summer months.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)

Two men bumped into one another at Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights Monday. One was shoved onto the tracks & killed --© Provided by NBC New York. A man lost his life last night.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy