Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Working

Imagine going to work as a delivery person and meeting your death. Well, this apparently happened to an Amazon worker Monday night.

According to the news, neighbors in the Wood Heights area of Excelsior Springs called the sheriff’s office to report the presence of an Amazon delivery truck standing in front of a residence for several hours.

Once there they found the body of the worker in a yard of the property.

The sheriff’s office said there were animals on the property and a deputy killed two dogs at the home.

Childers said a preliminary investigation indicates that animal bites were a factor in the Amazon worker’s death, but that it remains under investigation.

The Amazon employee has not yet been identified and it is unclear if the residents of the home were there at the time of the suspected -- but currently unconfirmed -- mauling or if there had been any history of aggression by the dogs.

The circumstances around the death remain under investigation.

This must have been a horror show, and this incident brings to the forefront the dangers delivery people face while trying to earn a living. They have to enter the premises of total strangers and have no idea of who or what may be awaiting there.

This incident is the second reported incidence of dogs mauling humans to death. A few weeks ago, a postal worker was mauled to death by several pit bulls when her mail delivery truck broke down.

In a second incident, two children were killed and their mother was seriously hurt by their family dogs.

How can workers protect themselves?

What are the responsibilities of the homeowners? Why were their animals not properly secured?