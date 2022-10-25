Dallas, TX

Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His

More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging.

Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.

According to news outlets, the alleged killer, Anthony Hernandez, a 30-year-old man was given permission by the court system to be out with an ankle monitor to witness the birth of “a child” by his girlfriend.

Please note it did not say his child, it said ‘a child’.

Hernandez supposedly has a violent criminal history so why was he given this type of special treatment? Why allow a seemingly career criminal to have access to mothers who have just given birth and young innocent babies?

Hernandez arrived at the hospital around 10:20 a.m. to visit the woman in delivery and began to strike her repeatedly in the head with a handgun, Garcia said. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by WFAA-TV, Hernandez started hitting his girlfriend after accusing her of infidelity.

His apparent motive for wanting to be present at the birth was not to provide support, but to accuse her of cheating and as reported, he had threatened to kill her. Hence the reason he was locked and loaded!

Hernandez then started making “ominous” calls and sending text messages to his family, told his girlfriend that they were both going to die, and said “whoever comes in this room is going to die with us,” according to the Dallas TV station’s account of the affidavit.
He shot Pokuaa when she came into the room to attend to the woman, then shot Flowers after she looked in the room upon hearing gunfire, Garcia said.

He shot two innocent people not because they did him an injustice, but because they were doing their sworn duty to protect and care for their patients.

Garcia said the woman Hernandez struck was treated for her injuries and that a newborn child who was in the room was not hurt.
Hernandez was released from prison on parole last October after having been convicted of aggravated robbery, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. She said he was given permission to be with his “significant other” at the hospital during her delivery.

When does a criminal who committed aggravated robbery have the right to “special privileges” including but not limited to being able to be present at the birth? Did he not forfeit that right when he violated the rights of others?

Where and how was he able to receive this special privilege?

Garcia said Hernandez was sentenced to eight years for aggravated robbery, serving six before he was released on parole last year. In March 2022, he was arrested for a parole violation, then in April released to his parole officer. In June, Garcia said, Hernandez was arrested by police in a Dallas suburb for another parole violation, taken to county jail, and then turned over to the custody of Texas prisons, which released him this September with the ankle monitor he was wearing during the shooting.

Arrested multiple times for parole violation, what does this tell us? That here is a man who does not follow the rules of law and society.

Yet, he was granted “special privilege”!

Dallas County records show that Nestor Hernandez has been arrested repeatedly since 2011, including on charges of aggravated robbery, burglary, and the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Imagine being the new parent in labor and delivery with your new baby and this was how your new life would begin?

How would you feel about it?

