Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unit

At a Methodist hospital in Dallas Texas yesterday morning, two nurses were shot and killed, reports say.

The suspect was on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet, police said. Currently on parole.

The Dallas Police Department announced late Saturday that 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez is facing capital murder charges for the shooting. He “is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor,” police said in a statement.
The shooting was reportedly halted by a Methodist Health System Police officer who confronted Hernandez at the scene and shot him. Hernandez was subsequently treated at a different hospital and taken into custody.

At this time law enforcement is unsure if the shooting was random or planned.

No identifying facts about the victims have yet been released.

The two victims were found “near labor and delivery,” at about 11:15 a.m., WFAA reports.
That would be on the third or fourth floor of the hospital’s Schenkel Tower, which houses its two high-security labor and delivery and postpartum care units.
Access to those areas requires ringing a doorbell, where security can see you on camera, and being buzzed in, the source said.

How was he able to go into a hospital with a gun on his person?

How was he also able to gain access and get so close to the birthing area? Why was he in that specific space and how did he find his way to such a highly securitized area?

Was he targeting someone else?

Per Dallas News; Denise Jones, a random visitor reports that as she arrived at the hospital to visit her parents on Saturday morning, she got a call from her father telling her to get back in her car and go as far away from there as she could get. 

“He said ‘there’s a shooter in the building.’ He said, ‘get back in your car and get as far away from the hospital as you can,’” Jones said.
Jones said her father locked himself in his wife’s hospital room and put a chair up against the door.

Imagine the terror of sick patients and their families as shots rang out in the hospital, stressing and terrifying them to the maximum. This parent had the wherewithal to place a chair against the door.

What of sicker patients who had no loved ones with them or could not get up to hide or help themselves?

The other healthcare staff may have been screaming and running for cover.

Imagine the scene!

According to Fox News, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting “an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system.”

The criminal system has been failing a lot lately, seemingly allowing violent criminals out on to streets where they continue to weave terror on innocent victims.

How are criminals with ankle monitors monitored anyway? Who keeps track of their movements and how was he able to own and possess a firearm?

This incident marks the second time this year that healthcare staff members have been the target of workplace violence.

Hospitals are supposed to be gun-free zones.

Are we to live our lives surrounded by metal detectors?

Imagine the pain of leaving your family, especially on holidays, to go to work to care for others and never coming back home.

Tell us in the comments, what are some suggestions for more safety for healthcare staff?

