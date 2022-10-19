Imagine Coffins Left Dangling Overhead After Crypt Collapses

One councilor says the collapse isn’t surprising, given the city’s cemeteries have been in disrepair for years (Picture: EPA) -- © Metro / MSN News

This must have been a horrible sight to behold. Coffins hanging precariously high above poised to fall any second.

This is one of those things you hope never to see but yet you cannot look away from.

How would they know what bodies belong to what coffin/crypt if this occurred?

According to news reports, this is the second time this year, the Poggioreale Monumental Cemetery — the largest in Naples, Italy — caved on Monday afternoon.

Dramatic photos show the coffins hanging on by a thread out of their niches.

It’s unclear why the marble columbarium crumbled but critics blame the poor management of cemeteries in the southern Italy city, nearby work on an underground metro line and rain.

Why did this occur for the second time in one year? Who manages this entity?

Dozens of graves were destroyed as others spilt out of the building, with one local councilor claiming there was a ‘bang and a dense cloud of dust’ beforehand.

What of those who died carrying infectious diseases? Where are the public health and environmental departments? What of water and air quality?

Imagine your loved one has been interred there and you see this happening before your very eyes. How distressing for family members.

From this angle, you notice one open coffin, the other that actually fell down must have had the bodies thrown out.

The names are clearly visible for families to see.

Reportedly, the cemetery had a previous collapse on January 5, and more than 300 graves were destroyed.

The Naples Prosecutor’s Office ordered the building’s closure at the time.

It is said the city’s cemeteries have been overlooked for years.

‘For too many years the Neapolitan cemeteries have been mismanaged and left to fend for themselves, falling prey to swindlers and profiteers.

‘This is the result.’

Per the report, an investigation has been launched into the Chapel of Resurrection in the cemetery’s Porta Balestrieri area while authorities closed the site yesterday.

