A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outside

Last Sunday in Morris, Connecticut a 250-pound black bear mauled a 10-year-old boy playing in his grandparents’ backyard, news reports say.

The child was attacked at about 11 a.m.

The wheelchair-bound grandfather said his grandson was playing out back on the trampoline when the bear came out of the woods. He heard the child yell “bear”! When he got out there, he saw his grandson’s leg in the bear’s mouth as the huge black bear tried to drag him away into the woods.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Mr. Butler, who uses a wheelchair, wheeled his chair toward the bear and threw a metal bar at its head, he told the newspaper.

The bear released the boy but then grabbed the child a second time and used its claws to try to roll the boy onto his back, the grandfather said.

A neighbor alerted by the boy’s screams raced over and scared the bear off by brandishing a pipe and yelling, Butler said.

Once Butler and his grandson were safely inside the house, the bear returned, walking up a wheelchair ramp and peering at them through the screen door, Butler said.

Phew, scary!

The bear was later fatally shot by police a short time later, thank God, otherwise, he would most likely be back. That bear found a food source and he would have torn that screen door to shreds to get at it.

Butler, and his wife, Christina Anderson, who was inside the house when the bear attacked, said the boy suffered a puncture wound to one thigh, bite marks on a foot and ankle, and claw marks on his back.

State biologist Jenny Dixon said the risk of negative bear-human interactions is increasing as Connecticut’s expanding bear population becomes acclimated to humans and develops a taste for their food.

Paul Copleman, a spokesman for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the state’s bear population — estimated at 1,200 — has been growing in recent years.

“We have described this bear behavior — going after a child — as unusual, but the demonstrated bear behavior generally speaks to a habituated bear comfortable around people and homes, which is a real problem, both for people and bears,” Copleman said by e-mail.

“Habituated bears aren’t afraid of us; they’ve learned that people and homes are good sources of food and that seeking out these sources of food is rewarded,” he continued. “We want people to remember that bears are big, unpredictable, and wild, and there are steps we can all take to live with bears but make them uncomfortable around people.”

According to the woodsman report, as winter approaches and food sources become scarce, bears are forced to look elsewhere.

People who live in bear-prone areas should remember not to leave food scraps and garbage outside where these dangerous wild animals may have easy access to them.

A bear’s sense of smell is 100 times better than a dog’s and 300 times better than a human's.

The bear’s remains have been tested and found to be negative for rabies.