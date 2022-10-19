The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962

Steam rises from the Centralia mine fire burn zone. Credit: Flickr/rocbolt

According to Wikipedia, the Centralia mine fire is a coal-seam fire that has been burning in the labyrinth of abandoned coal mines underneath the borough of Centralia, Pennsylvania, United States, since at least May 27, 1962.

It is burning in underground coal mines at depths of up to 300 ft (90 m) over an 8 mi (13 km) stretch of 3,700 acres (15 km2).

Reports say this all began on the weekend of the Memorial Day Parade in May of 1962. The town officials did not know what to do with the trash build-up and decided to burn it in the town’s landfill.

The fire began as a controlled burn under the watchful eyes of the town’s fire chief. At the conclusion of the burn, the embers were doused in water, and they thought all was well.

A few days later fire was noticed, once again the embers were overturned and doused.

In the ensuing weeks, more fires were noticed and all efforts to douse them failed.

The officials then sent correspondence to the Lehigh Coalminers Association informing them of the fire but neglected to inform them that they had deliberately started the fire to burn thrash. They were hoping to receive aid.

Continued testing for lethal amounts of carbon monoxide was ongoing and officials were becoming scared.

Excavation companies were called in, but they quickly realized that an inrush of oxygen kept moving the fire ahead of the excavation and continued proven to be an exercise in fertility.

All efforts at dousing continued to fail. The locals finally caught wind of the dangers lurking in their town and in 1984 Congress approved 42 million dollars to help residents relocate. In 1992 the governor declared eminent domain. Then in 2009 formal evictions of the residents began. By 2010 only 5 residents remained.

The unfortunate incident started when there was no place for the trash to go and when the fires in the landfill took a turn for the worse.

No one is certain of the actual date when the fire began burning. But it is estimated that at its current rate, this fire will continue to burn for at least another 250 years.

Because of this fire, most of the inhabitants have left the town. By the year 2017 everyone but five brave souls had abandoned ship and left their homes behind.

The inhabitants of the town of Centralia initially totaled 1,500 residents.

According to this report, the fire continues to laze underneath.

All that’s left of the town is a restaurant, the cemetery, the church, and, of course, a graffiti highway, and five determined residents living on the outskirts.

But curious minds will always want to know.

On some days, on a trip into Centralia, one may see smoke rising from the cracks in the highway’s asphalt, while on other days, you see the eerie otherworldly gray fog that claimed the town after recent rains.

Pretty eerie, don’t you think?

Wouldn’t you love to visit?