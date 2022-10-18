Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)

Two men bumped into one another at Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights Monday. One was shoved onto the tracks & killed -- © Provided by NBC New York

A man lost his life last night.

Another senseless killing.

It all went down at the Roosevelt-Jackson Heights subway train stop in Queens, New York.

Pushed onto the tracks by another. According to reports, it all began when the two strangers bumped into each other. One of the men’s cellphone fell onto the tracks. He then demanded that the other go onto the tracks to retrieve his phone.

When the other refused, a physical altercation ensued.

It all ended when one man pushed the other onto the tracks and into the path of an oncoming train. He was pronounced dead at Queens Elmhurst Hospital.

Now the other is in police custody.

A no-win situation for either of their family members. This could have had a more peaceful resolution. A life for material goods, especially something as mundane as a cellphone is never worth it.

It seems we as a society is suffering a real deficit in the department of compassion and love of our fellow man.

Just a few days ago there was an incident of another man being pushed onto the tracks, luck for him, he was helped up by kind commuters.

Crimes in the subways seem to be on a steep rise, or perhaps we are simply hearing more about them.

Reports of women being harassed, abused, robbed, and severely beaten in recent weeks. And in most cases, the victims deny there was any police presence down in the subways.

With all the increased crime, why is there no police presence in the subways, especially during the most vulnerable hours?

Imagine the horror of the other commuters who witnessed this awful crime. Their lives will never be the same again. And some will not suffer the mental health consequences due to the actions of others.

So much sad news each day.