Born Different: Are All Men Created Equal? (Opinion)

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ax0WX_0ic9x9ZY00
Photo by Jayson Hinrichsen on Unsplash

A Female Born With Two Vaginas

Anyone with any type of complaint can walk into an emergency room at any time. Sometimes, this is exactly what happens. One quiet-ish day in the ER, a young female in her mid-twenties walks in. She states that she is 23 weeks pregnant and thinks she has a urinary tract infection.

We got her info and brought her back to the treatment room. Here she tells us her history.

She has one child, a son, who she left at home with her husband. They are both in the military and have just relocated.

She goes on to say she is currently pregnant and that she has a medical condition called didelphys.

This is a condition where the female has two vaginas and two cervixes. The condition can occur in varying degrees of bifurcation from slight to complete separation becoming two organs.

Up until that day I had never even heard of the condition. There are so many deviations that occur with living creatures that one can never hope to know much about everything.

What is didelphys?

According to Wikipedia, didelphys, Uterus didelphys (sometimes also uterus didelphis) represents a uterine malformation where the uterus is present as a paired organ when the embryogenetic fusion of the Müllerian ducts fails to occur. As a result, there is a double uterus with two separate cervices, and possibly a double vagina as well. Each uterus has a single horn linked to the ipsilateral fallopian tube that faces its ovary.
Most non-human mammals do not have a single uterus with no separation of horns. Marsupials and rodents have a double uterus (uterus duplex). In other animals (e.g. nematodes), the term ‘didelphic’ refers to a double genital tract, as opposed to monodelphic, with a single tract.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRggL_0ic9x9ZY00
Wikipedia

Per the Mayo Clinic: A double uterus is a rare congenital abnormality.

In a female fetus, the uterus starts out as two small tubes. As the fetus develops, the tubes normally join to create one larger, hollow organ called the uterus.

Sometimes during development, the tubes don’t join completely. Instead, each one develops into a separate structure. A double uterus may have one opening (cervix) into one vagina, or each uterine cavity may have a cervix. In many cases, a thin wall of tissue runs down the length of the vagina, dividing it into two separate openings.

Though women with a double uterus have normal sex lives, pregnancies, and deliveries, sometimes the double blessings present with other abnormalities such as:

  • Infertility
  • Miscarriage
  • Premature birth
  • Kidney problems

Women who have double uteri have gone on to have successful pregnancies, but there is an increased risk of miscarriages or premature births.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPyCs_0ic9x9ZY00
This is what the bifurcated reproductive organs look like.https://healthjade.com/double-uterus

Our patient stated the last time she was pregnant in the right uterus and this time she was pregnant in the left. Her reproductive organs are completely bifurcated, so she has two of everything.

Two vaginas and two uteri.

The ER doctor had been practicing for several decades. She had heard of the condition but never actually witnessed it though she was in her sixties by this time.

To be truthful, we were all curious and our patient was not at all shy.

She shared many details with us including the fact that she got her monthly menstrual cycle twice one from each side and that she and her husband could choose which vagina to engage on any given day.

Every man’s dream I would think, perhaps a woman’s nightmare, imagine dealing with your monthly cycle twice a month.

Both vaginas were completely developed and lay side by side.

With the patient’s permission, the doctor performed a pelvic examination with myself and my partner nurse craning our necks to see the anomaly.

Luckily the cervix was closed at the time of inspection. The nature of her condition demands she be seen by a specialist for follow-up care. All her pregnancies will be considered high risk and she needs to be cared for by a specialist. We arrange transport to a specialized facility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiiBV_0ic9x9ZY00
Photo by Vicky Hladynets on Unsplash

Nature is amazing. So much of her work remains unknown to us.

Her capacity for creative expression is endless and I for one am always excited when I am placed in situations where I get to observe more of her diverse wonders. And I have been privileged to see a few of her wonders in the healthcare arena.

Have you heard of this condition before, or know someone with 2 uteri or vaginas?

In the interest of full disclosure, I should add that there are males born with two penises.

According to Wikipedia, this condition is known by several names: Diphallia, penile duplication (PD), diphallic terata, or diphallasparatus. It is an extremely rare developmental abnormality in which a male is born with two penises.
The first case was reported by Wecker in Bologna, Italy, in 1609, and since then, about one hundred cases have been reported.

We were in the process of transferring the patient to another facility, I went to open the door for transportation and walked back into the patient’s room and the other nurse was holding the premature baby in her hand…

Another tale for another day.

