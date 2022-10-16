My Sister-in-law Saw Her Dead Father at The Foot of Her Bed (Opinion Piece)

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTwV8_0ibEiBdN00
Photo by gryffyn m on Unsplash

Do the dead return to ‘help’ the living?

My sister-in-law is one of several children. As the second oldest child, she was a beloved child of her father.

One of only two girls made that relationship all the more special as she was considered one of daddy’s princesses.

Though in all fairness he loved all his children and made each one feel special.

After she was a mother herself her father passed away.

Some years later, she said she had an appointment she could not miss and went to bed, as usual, the previous evening.

Well, sometime in the early morning she felt someone pulling on her toes. Still, in the twilight of wakefulness, she brushed it off and returned to sleep.

Again, she felt the pull on her toes, now she was truly annoyed and opened her eyes. She did so with the intention of giving the 'toe puller’ a good tongue lashing, but what or rather who she saw left her filled with shock, and terror and rendered her tongue-tied.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413oHO_0ibEiBdN00
Photo by Tracey Hocking on Unsplash

For there standing at the foot of her bed was her father, who by this time had been dead for several years.

She said he looked as solid as any living person, dressed in light blue hospital scrubs and he was looking at her.

She said they locked eyes for a moment before he turned to walk away and that’s when she began screaming in shock.

She could not believe she was seeing her dead father in living color.

He soon walked towards the closet and disappeared. Her mother came running into the room and told her to calm down, that her daddy loved her, and did she not know he would never do anything to hurt her?

She would be late for her appointment if he had not touched her toes to awaken her.

She says she soon regretted the commotion she made but she was shocked.

Later she felt happy that she had gotten to see him one last time.

And in the years since, she had dreamt of him, but she never saw him or even his shadow ever again.

She says she feels that because she was frightened and made such a big deal, that is the reason why he never showed himself to her again.

What are your thoughts, have you ever had any such encounters?

Thank you for reading, I appreciate your time.

********

A version of this story is published on my blog @https://justpene50.medium.com/?

