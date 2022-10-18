Will You See Your Best Friend in Heaven? (Opinion Piece)

Photo by Erda Estremera on Unsplash

Losing man’s best friend

Do you believe that animals like people return to escort each other to the other side?

Here is the story.

My friend’s 13-year-old Labrador died one week ago.

Understandably, she is torn apart with grief.

He was with her for a lifetime. A baby, a friend, companion, and always family.

She says, “Shep was a wonderful and peaceful dog!”

She loved animals all her life and has had many dogs. She says she is not ready for another doggie, but I’m sure it will pass with time.

She knows I believe in the afterlife, so she said to me, “Pene, I know you will appreciate this story”.

Photo by Leio McLaren on Unsplash

An old love returns

Shep was an old dog, 13 years, but was doing okay. Suddenly one day he was unable to get up off the floor.

She said try as they might he just laid on the floor with his head up and panting. She thought he had heart failure, so she took him to the vet.

Diagnosis — congestive heart failure, just as she thought.

They took him back home for one more day to say goodbye.

At home in her sunroom, Shep laid panting for breath.

They would check on him frequently and rub him in comfort.

She had had previous dogs before and one dog, in particular, had lived with Shed for a period of time until he too died.

So, this previous dog, a golden retriever, knew Shep. They had played together for many years.

She says this time both she and her husband were there together in the sunroom.

She was standing looking at the sick Shep, when her husband asked her what was wrong with her legs. She looked down and her legs seemed golden, fuzzy like she had on socks of some kind.

No light was streaming into the room that could account for what they were seeing. There was no physical explanation for what they were both seeing.

When she stepped away from that particular spot, the superimposition was not seen, but when she stepped back into the exact spot the golden hairy-like appearance on her legs appeared again.

Photo by Lenin Estrada on Unsplash

What she thinks

Both she and her husband think that the previously deceased golden retriever came to greet the now terminally-ill Shep off to the other side.

My friend and her husband felt comforted that he was greeted into eternity by his brother.

She will mourn all her babies forever but is happier knowing what they both saw was what they believe to be the spirit of an old family member -- sweet Shep.

It would seem that humans are not the only ones with these experiences, animals have souls too! All living beings have a spirit that survives its physical demise.

Those who believe in life after life, what do you think?

Have you caught a glimpse of a deceased pet from the other side?

**********

This story was originally published on my website @https://medium.com/@justpene50