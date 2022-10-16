$400K Worth of Meth Found at Eagle Pass Border

NBC News

According to news sources, border patrol officials on Tuesday found what the agency believes to be $400,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside pumpkins at the U.S-Mexico border in Texas under the guise of Halloween fun. Another delivery worth $300,000 was thwarted at the same port last week.

The discovery was made at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry across from Piedras Negras when an SUV coming from Mexico was referred for further inspection, CBP said.

CBP said 136 condoms were filled with 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine and hidden inside four pumpkins. A photo released by the agency appeared to show items packed into a hollowed-out squash.

It characterized them as Halloween decorations.

The Mexican drug cartels are willing to try anything and everything to get those drugs onto the US streets. Just last week they hid fentanyl pills in kids' Lego toys disguised as colorful candy.

The driver and passenger were arrested.

In September at the Del Rio Port of Entry, which is also along the border of Texas, CBP said $11.9 million worth of methamphetamine was found in a tractor-trailer.

Staggering amounts of drugs seem destined for the US population.

Since the war on meth labs in the US has caused a serious reduction in meth production, the bulk of methamphetamines are now produced in Mexico and smuggled into the US via the southern border.

It seems the Mexican drug cartels do every and anything within their power to make money no matter the human cost.

While law enforcement seizes some, one may infer that other drugs find their way onto the streets.

The lure of money keeps the drug dealers energized in finding creative ways to hide the loot. Now in hollowed-out Halloween pumpkins.

Where will they hide drugs in next?