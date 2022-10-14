A Woman Wearing A Dog Collar, Says She Was a Sex Slave (Opinion)

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Photo of Defendant Timothy Haslett Jr. © Provided by People

News reports say a young woman ran or rather crawled from house to house in a suburban neighborhood, begging for help.

She had a dog collar so tight it was restricting her breathing. She was thin and had ligature marks on her writs from where she was allegedly tied up.

Tharp’s grandmother “heard a woman screaming and came knocking on the door, so she opened the door and the lady said, ‘You have to help me, I’ve been raped, I’ve been held captive,’” Tharp told KSHB’. “She’s like, ‘You gotta help me.’”

“She said, ‘If somebody doesn’t let me in, he’s going to find me and he’s going to kill me,’” Tharp said, KCTV5 reports.

Tharp’s grandmother quickly brought the woman inside her house.

“My grandma said she had a metal collar pretty tight around her neck,” Tharp said, KCTV5 reports.

The neighbor brought the woman inside wrapped her in a blanket and fed her. Then apparently called her neighbor over to see.

Tharp’s grandmother’s neighbor, Lisa Johnson, said she was shocked when she saw the bruised woman “hunched over” and almost crawling up the steps, Johnson told KSHB.

“Her face was bound, and she had taken that off,” Johnson told KCTV. “She had some kind of collar device on. She told me that she was being held and that the person she was being held by lived up the street.”

The woman said she’d been held captive inside a home for more than a week and was able to escape when the man left the house.

The young woman reported the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault to the Missouri Police Department.

The woman told police “she had been held against her will and sexually assaulted,” the release says.

After obtaining a search warrant, police announced that Haslett had been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault.

“There are rumors on social media that there are additional deceased victims,” the release said. “There is NO EVIDENCE of that at this time.”

If you intend to keep a captive for a long period of time, you have to at least feed them. How long was he planning to keep her alive if she was so malnourished after just one week?

What kind of human puts a dog collar on another and keeps them locked away? Why do unto others that which we would not want to be done to ourselves?

Evil!

Makes us wonder how many other seemingly normal suburban “hostages” are out there.

Young women and men, be careful where you go and who you meet, the world is a dangerous place.

Stay safe.