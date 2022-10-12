A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wife

Daily Mail

When love turns deadly!

The Daily Mail reports that a Florida ex-Marine, allegedly killed and burned the body of his ex-wife in their backyard.

A Florida bodybuilder and former Marine has been accused of murdering his ex-wife when she visited their home to collect some of her personal things and of burning her body in an oil drum in the backyard.

Ian Christopher Baunach, 43, a bodybuilder appeared in a Tampa courtroom Monday on charges of killing his 39-year-old ex-wife Katie Baunach.

The couple were parents to two children.

In November 2021, Baunach, a former Marine who retrained as an engineer, was arrested on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and was released the same day on $25,000 bond.

Ten months later, in September this year, Katie Baunach took out a restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing one of their children.

She was last seen on September 29 when she left the two youngsters with a friend, saying Baunach had said she could come over to ‘retrieve some of her personal items.’

She told the friend she’d be right back but never returned. A good mother never leaves her children unless she is unable to do so.

His ex-wife’s car was parked outside the home, and there was no indication that he was home. Law enforcement later returned and found that his car was moved.

After he refused to let them in, police then returned shortly after with a warrant to search the premises.

Inside, detectives found evidence of a struggle and blood stains, which he claimed were from groceries.

Katie Baunach’s engagement ring and wedding ring were found inside a safe.

Officers also found an AR-15 upper receiver and 13 silencers in the safe, along with a Glock Model 27 .40 caliber pistol inside a plastic bag on a bookshelf, according to the complaint.

There were three rifles and a shotgun in an attic above the garage, and Baunach had another .40 caliber Glock on his person.

Human remains were also found inside the home.

Officers found fragments of jaw bone and a tooth in fifty-gallon barrel that had recently been burned and reeked of the smell of decay. Around the burn pile, more bone fragments were found. Inside the home, they found evidence of a struggle, her wedding rings and blood splatters which the defendant maintained were from groceries.

He claimed they had gotten into an argument about another woman, but he had gone to sleep and when he awoke in the morning she was gone. So, he moved her car to the street.

He has been arrested and charged with first-degree pre-meditated murder; destruction/concealment of physical evidence and cremating a dead body 48 hours after death.

If convicted of first-degree murder he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

What do you make of all this?

A man allegedly murders his ex-wife and burns her body, effectively removing her from the lives of their children — forever.

Would you purchase that home if it was being sold?