Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News

As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.

On Sunday, the mom left their daughter with her father for a little while and returned to a nightmare.

Eugene Lamont Sneed, 23, was watching the child while the mother, Niktoria Lett went out for a little. Once Lett arrived back to the apartment she said that her daughter, Royalty’s face was “all messed up.”
“I get in the apartment and my whole my, my baby face is just messed up,” Lett explained. “Her whole head, her left shoulder is just like ooh! I couldn’t even stand to look at her I couldn’t even keep calm, I couldn’t even maintain my body for real for real.”

Was he alone with the child, and after the alleged assault, he did not call 911 to get her help? 

Why hurt the child?

“So we rushed her to the hospital, and from there, her injuries just started worsening,” Lett said. “Her lungs critical, everything critical. That’s how they know it was done purposely,” Lett said. “They said it was an intentional thing that he did. 
Justice for Royalty! That’s all we want, that’s all we want.”
“19% of her head is burnt up like all this is gone,” Lett said. “And my baby just in the hospital fighting for her life.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the mom and baby.

Prosecutors revealed that once the father poured the boiling water into the child’s throat it caused internal injuries and facial burns. Now the Mobile County District Attorney’s office has revoked Sneed’s bond as his domestic violence trial was set to take place later this month.
According to MSN News, Eugene Sneed was set to go on trial on Oct. 24 on charges for allegedly shooting at the mother of his then-1-year-old-child and that child. On Oct. 2, Sneed was also charged with aggravated child abuse of a child under 6, for the alleged abuse of another of his children.

This man was awaiting trial for a previous round of domestic violence and child abuse charges. Why leave this man alone or anywhere near another child?

Jail records show that Sneed was booked on Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A judge denied bond for Sneed, and his arraignment is on Oct. 17.

The child remains in ICU at USA’s Children’s and Women’s Hospital fighting for her life. 

