What Happens After Death? Opinion Piece

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDrGL_0iT8b5pg00
Photo by Natanael Melchor on Unsplash

Where do we go when we die?

As an emergency room nurse, I have seen many things.

I have had the privilege of being on both sides of the bed, so to speak.

I have seen the best of humanity and I have seen the very worst. I have seen men die and I have seen men born. Some of these interactions have called into question the existence of a God.

I absolutely believe there is a God!

Because of that belief, I spend some of my time engaging with patients and peers discussing the issue of the afterlife.

I have spent many years observing human nature.

Over time I have interviewed many of the doctors and nurses I work with about their thoughts on God, life, death, and after. Many years earlier when I was in my twenties, I became very ill. During that time, I had what I believe to be several spiritual encounters with the Divine.

Though I had always believed in God, God actually came to me during my time of peril and let me know without a shadow of a doubt that He existed. Since that time, while attending to patients, I sometimes feel ‘led’ to start a conversation about their beliefs and pray with or for them.

One day I was working with an older doctor who had an excellent bedside manner. I really loved working with him. He is one of those doctors that always make checks on his patients intermittently throughout their stay.

This is his story as told to me.

According to him, on a particular day, while working in emergency medicine, he had a female patient of approximately 65 years old. She was complaining about some non-specific abdominal pain. He noted that she was fairly healthy for her age with no other pre-existing health problems. He ordered the usual blood tests, and radiology scans, cardiac monitoring was continuous and he decided to check in on her as was his practice.

He was standing at the patient’s bedside talking to her, all vital signs were normal.

Suddenly she looked off into the direction of the doorway with a puzzled look on her face and asked, “are they coming for me or are they coming for you?”.

Doc said he did not have time to answer the patient’s questions as the next moment her expression turned to one of sheer terror as she exclaimed, “no they’re not coming for you, they’re coming for me!”

The next instant, that patient went into cardiac arrest and though all efforts were made to revive her she never regained consciousness and subsequently died soon thereafter.

Doc said he will never forget the look of sheer paralyzing terror on that woman’s face and that ‘whatever’ came for her and wherever she went he knew that he never wanted to go there.

That moment, he said, has stayed with him all these years and has served as a reminder to always try to be a better human being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPoyg_0iT8b5pg00
Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash

Many believe there is more to this life than meets the eye.

I am one of those people.

According to the laws of physics, energy can neither be created nor destroyed. Therefore, when we die, what happens to that intangible force that innervates our physical bodies?

If it cannot be destroyed … it has to exist somehow, somewhere. If so, where do we go?

What are your thoughts on this doctor’s experience?

Where do you think the patient went?

What do you think happens after we die?

Please comment and share your own experience.

**********************

This story was originally published on my website @https://medium.com/@justpene50

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 51

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
1779 followers

More from justpene50

$400K Worth of Meth Found at Eagle Pass Border

According to news sources, border patrol officials on Tuesday found what the agency believes to be $400,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden inside pumpkins at the U.S-Mexico border in Texas under the guise of Halloween fun. Another delivery worth $300,000 was thwarted at the same port last week.

Read full story

Her Dying Friend Saw Angels Outside Her Window (Opinion)

Today I was having a long chat with cousin. She told me the story of her friend who died when they were both 21 years old. The young lady was stricken with cancer (leukemia). She remembers going to her friend's house every day and knew that her friend was ill but did not really consider that her friend would actually die.

Read full story
13 comments

Venezuelan Migrants Will Be Returned to Mexico, Effective Immediately

According to news reports, the Biden administration in an effort to stem the rushing tide of migrants into the US has issued a new declaration. Effective October 12th, the Department of Homeland Security, DHS, will now be turning some migrants back toward Mexico.

Read full story
227 comments
Bristol, CT

Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambush

Images by Conn. State Police: from left, Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, Officer Alex Lurato --Anchorage News. According to reports, two police officers were shot and killed while responding to a fictitious domestic violence incident between two brothers on Wednesday night. A third officer was also shot in the leg after a gunman allegedly ambushed them at a Bristol, Connecticut, home.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

The Mystery Surrounding The Moving Stones of Death Valley

According to LiveScience.com, scientists have been long puzzled by the mysterious “sailing stones” of Death Valley. In a corner of California’s Death Valley National Park, are heavy stones weighing as much as 700 pounds. The heavy stones appear to move across the dried lake bed known as Racetrack Playa, leaving long trails behind them in the cracked mud.

Read full story
22 comments
Clay County, MO

A Woman Wearing A Dog Collar, Says She Was a Sex Slave (Opinion)

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Photo of Defendant Timothy Haslett Jr. © Provided by People. News reports say a young woman ran or rather crawled from house to house in a suburban neighborhood, begging for help.

Read full story

My Re-entry to a World I Did Not Know: After Heart Surgery, I Re-entered a World I Did Not Recognize (Opinion Story)

I was a sick child but no one knew it. I always knew there was something wrong with my heart. I do not know how I came by this knowledge. My family never knew I was ill. They had never been told of an anomaly. I had never been diagnosed or been privy to any whispers regarding my health.

Read full story
5 comments
Tampa, FL

A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wife

The Daily Mail reports that a Florida ex-Marine, allegedly killed and burned the body of his ex-wife in their backyard. A Florida bodybuilder and former Marine has been accused of murdering his ex-wife when she visited their home to collect some of her personal things and of burning her body in an oil drum in the backyard.

Read full story
30 comments

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.

Read full story
220 comments

The Churches of Lalibela, Carved From A single Rock

This ancient Ethiopian marvel took 20 years to complete. In the mountains of Ethiopia lie eleven monolithic churches carved from one single rock. The cave churches of this 13th-century ‘New Jerusalem’ are situated in a mountainous region in the heart of Ethiopia. Close to a traditional village with circular-shaped dwellings, Lalibela was a high place of Ethiopian Christianity and remains still a place of pilgrimage and devotion.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crises

Mayor Adams declares migrant crisis in New York City ----New York Post. According to the New York Post and other news outlets, at least 17,000 Asylum seekers have been bused to NY since April. And New Yorkers Are Angry. The mayor of New York says he is angry too. He is angry at Texas Governor Abbott for inciting these crises.

Read full story
89 comments

More Than 20 Men in the US Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct Along With 3 Others in the UK -- Allegedly

Renowned actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Civil Court October 6, 2022 ---Daily News. According to reports by the Daily News, world-renowned actor Kevin Spacey is being sued in civil court by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legos

We have all heard stories of drugs being smuggled into the USA, but to the dealers’ nothing is sacred. Not your life or the life of your precious children. Their more recent hiding place —  your children’s Lego toys.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Dogs Kills Two Children in Home and Severely Injures Mother

A mother in Tennessee is in critical condition today and her two children are dead. Mauled and killed in their home by their family dogs. The children, a 2-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old boy were attacked inside a home on Sylvan Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.

A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.

Read full story
185 comments

Tia Mowry of 'Sister Sister' Files for Divorce

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry (seen in 2020) appear to have a prenuptial agreement in place in their divorce filing.(Aaron J. Thornton) -- Fox News. According to reports by Fox News— Tia Mowry formerly of Sister Siter has filed for divorce from her long-time spouse of 14 years.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concerns

Weekend storms flooded a proposed location for a 1,000-migrant tent city in The Bronx.© Jeff Edwards. New York’s migrant ‘tent city’ will be relocated to Randall Island amidst push back from Bronx residents.

Read full story
18 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!

New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.

Read full story
214 comments

What Do Sharks Do During Hurricanes and Storms?

Interesting fun fact: Did you know that sharks spend their summers in the north and winters in the south?. Have you ever wondered what happens to the creatures of the deep during storms and hurricanes? So apparently have scientists. They have been tracking their movements during the recent display of Fiona’s mighty power.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy