What Happens After Death? Opinion Piece

Photo by Natanael Melchor on Unsplash

Where do we go when we die?

As an emergency room nurse, I have seen many things.

I have had the privilege of being on both sides of the bed, so to speak.

I have seen the best of humanity and I have seen the very worst. I have seen men die and I have seen men born. Some of these interactions have called into question the existence of a God.

I absolutely believe there is a God!

Because of that belief, I spend some of my time engaging with patients and peers discussing the issue of the afterlife.

I have spent many years observing human nature.

Over time I have interviewed many of the doctors and nurses I work with about their thoughts on God, life, death, and after. Many years earlier when I was in my twenties, I became very ill. During that time, I had what I believe to be several spiritual encounters with the Divine.

Though I had always believed in God, God actually came to me during my time of peril and let me know without a shadow of a doubt that He existed. Since that time, while attending to patients, I sometimes feel ‘led’ to start a conversation about their beliefs and pray with or for them.

One day I was working with an older doctor who had an excellent bedside manner. I really loved working with him. He is one of those doctors that always make checks on his patients intermittently throughout their stay.

This is his story as told to me.

According to him, on a particular day, while working in emergency medicine, he had a female patient of approximately 65 years old. She was complaining about some non-specific abdominal pain. He noted that she was fairly healthy for her age with no other pre-existing health problems. He ordered the usual blood tests, and radiology scans, cardiac monitoring was continuous and he decided to check in on her as was his practice.

He was standing at the patient’s bedside talking to her, all vital signs were normal.

Suddenly she looked off into the direction of the doorway with a puzzled look on her face and asked, “are they coming for me or are they coming for you?”.

Doc said he did not have time to answer the patient’s questions as the next moment her expression turned to one of sheer terror as she exclaimed, “no they’re not coming for you, they’re coming for me!”

The next instant, that patient went into cardiac arrest and though all efforts were made to revive her she never regained consciousness and subsequently died soon thereafter.

Doc said he will never forget the look of sheer paralyzing terror on that woman’s face and that ‘whatever’ came for her and wherever she went he knew that he never wanted to go there.

That moment, he said, has stayed with him all these years and has served as a reminder to always try to be a better human being.

Photo by Joshua Sortino on Unsplash

Many believe there is more to this life than meets the eye.

I am one of those people.

According to the laws of physics, energy can neither be created nor destroyed. Therefore, when we die, what happens to that intangible force that innervates our physical bodies?

If it cannot be destroyed … it has to exist somehow, somewhere. If so, where do we go?

What are your thoughts on this doctor’s experience?

Where do you think the patient went?

What do you think happens after we die?

Please comment and share your own experience.

**********************

This story was originally published on my website @https://medium.com/@justpene50