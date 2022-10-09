The Churches of Lalibela, Carved From A single Rock

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rd0YC_0iSJefLL00
Lalibela Church in EthiopiaUNESCO.org

This ancient Ethiopian marvel took 20 years to complete

In the mountains of Ethiopia lie eleven monolithic churches carved from one single rock. The cave churches of this 13th-century ‘New Jerusalem’ are situated in a mountainous region in the heart of Ethiopia. Close to a traditional village with circular-shaped dwellings, Lalibela was a high place of Ethiopian Christianity and remains still a place of pilgrimage and devotion.

Each 8,00 sq ft & 4 Stories high, it is said that King Lalibela set out to construct a ‘New Jerusalem’ after Muslim conquests halted Christian pilgrimages to the holy Land. Bordered by various seaports, the empire flourished by trading spices and other precious goods.

The churches were not constructed in a traditional way but rather were hewn from the living rock of monolithic blocks.

The churches of Lalibela remain an old mystery that continues to defy explanation. Why did King Lalibela go to such lengths when simpler construction could be done?

It is said that the 12th church was created in exact biblical proportions to house the Ark of the covenant. It is said to be 4 ft long x 2 ft wide x 2 ft high. It is rumored to be the hiding place of the Ark of the Covenant famously noted in the holy bible. Ethiopians claim the Ark along with the Ten Commandments was brought there by the son of The Queen of Sheba of Ethiopia and King Solomon and remains protected by religious guardians who spend their lives caring for the Ark and are the only ones allowed to see or be near it.

Lalibela’s stunning architecture is as impressive today as it was back when it was first carved 12,000 years ago. It was carved by the Zagwe peoples of that day and ordered to be done by King Lalibela. (The Zagwe dynasty was an Agaw medieval dynasty that ruled the northern parts of Ethiopia and Eritrea).

The churches were carved from the outside inward, the stone was shaped downward, then rooms were dug on the inside, often in the dark. The rocks were further shaped into forming doors, windows, columns, various floors, and an impressive ceiling. This mind-blowing piece of architecture was further completed with an extensive system of ditches, trenches, and ceremonial passages, some with openings to hermit caves and catacombs. 

Another part of the legend of Lalibela states that angels helped build the new Jerusalem church and worked tirelessly during the nighttime.

Amazing and awe-inspiring, what do you think?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
1255 followers

More from justpene50

Clay County, MO

A Young Woman Escaped Wearing A Dog Collar, Says She Was a Sex Slave (Opinion)

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Photo of Defendant Timothy Haslett Jr. © Provided by People. News reports say a young woman ran or rather crawled from house to house in a suburban neighborhood, begging for help.

Read full story

My Re-entry to a World I Did Not Know: After Heart Surgery, I Re-entered a World I Did Not Recognize (Opinion Story)

I was a sick child but no one knew it. I always knew there was something wrong with my heart. I do not know how I came by this knowledge. My family never knew I was ill. They had never been told of an anomaly. I had never been diagnosed or been privy to any whispers regarding my health.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wife

The Daily Mail reports that a Florida ex-Marine, allegedly killed and burned the body of his ex-wife in their backyard. A Florida bodybuilder and former Marine has been accused of murdering his ex-wife when she visited their home to collect some of her personal things and of burning her body in an oil drum in the backyard.

Read full story
11 comments

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.

Read full story
197 comments

What Happens After Death? Opinion Piece

As an emergency room nurse, I have seen many things. I have had the privilege of being on both sides of the bed, so to speak. I have seen the best of humanity and I have seen the very worst. I have seen men die and I have seen men born. Some of these interactions have called into question the existence of a God.

Read full story
21 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crises

Mayor Adams declares migrant crisis in New York City ----New York Post. According to the New York Post and other news outlets, at least 17,000 Asylum seekers have been bused to NY since April. And New Yorkers Are Angry. The mayor of New York says he is angry too. He is angry at Texas Governor Abbott for inciting these crises.

Read full story
89 comments

More Than 20 Men in the US Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct Along With 3 Others in the UK -- Allegedly

Renowned actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Civil Court October 6, 2022 ---Daily News. According to reports by the Daily News, world-renowned actor Kevin Spacey is being sued in civil court by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legos

We have all heard stories of drugs being smuggled into the USA, but to the dealers’ nothing is sacred. Not your life or the life of your precious children. Their more recent hiding place —  your children’s Lego toys.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Dogs Kills Two Children in Home and Severely Injures Mother

A mother in Tennessee is in critical condition today and her two children are dead. Mauled and killed in their home by their family dogs. The children, a 2-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old boy were attacked inside a home on Sylvan Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.

A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.

Read full story
182 comments

Tia Mowry of 'Sister Sister' Files for Divorce

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry (seen in 2020) appear to have a prenuptial agreement in place in their divorce filing.(Aaron J. Thornton) -- Fox News. According to reports by Fox News— Tia Mowry formerly of Sister Siter has filed for divorce from her long-time spouse of 14 years.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concerns

Weekend storms flooded a proposed location for a 1,000-migrant tent city in The Bronx.© Jeff Edwards. New York’s migrant ‘tent city’ will be relocated to Randall Island amidst push back from Bronx residents.

Read full story
18 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!

New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.

Read full story
210 comments

What Do Sharks Do During Hurricanes and Storms?

Interesting fun fact: Did you know that sharks spend their summers in the north and winters in the south?. Have you ever wondered what happens to the creatures of the deep during storms and hurricanes? So apparently have scientists. They have been tracking their movements during the recent display of Fiona’s mighty power.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.

Read full story
30 comments
Laredo, TX

No Room at The Morgue: 3,000 Dead Migrants and Three Months Still Left in The Year

As reported by Fox News, at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office in Laredo Texas lies a number of dead migrants. The small morgue, located along the southern border, has recently become one of the busiest. With each new day, there are more often nameless bodies being brought in. The staff says they are overwhelmed.

Read full story
116 comments
Queens, NY

A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)

Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.

Read full story
204 comments
Brownsville, TX

The Southern Borders Operate as Revolving Doors: Foreign Criminals Come And go at Will

It has long been common knowledge that cloaked among the hopeful migrants are dangerous criminals. Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have recently arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders.

Read full story
2 comments

Home Reef Volcano Gives Birth To 6-acre Pacific Island

A New 6-Acre Island in the Pacific Ocean Has Been Born. This past 10th of September, the Home Reef underwater volcano gave birth to a new island. The 6-acre baby, born in the Pacific Ocean has changed the geography of the earth. Her birth was captured from space.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy