The Churches of Lalibela, Carved From A single Rock

Lalibela Church in Ethiopia UNESCO.org

This ancient Ethiopian marvel took 20 years to complete

In the mountains of Ethiopia lie eleven monolithic churches carved from one single rock. The cave churches of this 13th-century ‘New Jerusalem’ are situated in a mountainous region in the heart of Ethiopia. Close to a traditional village with circular-shaped dwellings, Lalibela was a high place of Ethiopian Christianity and remains still a place of pilgrimage and devotion.

Each 8,00 sq ft & 4 Stories high, it is said that King Lalibela set out to construct a ‘New Jerusalem’ after Muslim conquests halted Christian pilgrimages to the holy Land. Bordered by various seaports, the empire flourished by trading spices and other precious goods.

The churches were not constructed in a traditional way but rather were hewn from the living rock of monolithic blocks.

The churches of Lalibela remain an old mystery that continues to defy explanation. Why did King Lalibela go to such lengths when simpler construction could be done?

It is said that the 12th church was created in exact biblical proportions to house the Ark of the covenant. It is said to be 4 ft long x 2 ft wide x 2 ft high. It is rumored to be the hiding place of the Ark of the Covenant famously noted in the holy bible. Ethiopians claim the Ark along with the Ten Commandments was brought there by the son of The Queen of Sheba of Ethiopia and King Solomon and remains protected by religious guardians who spend their lives caring for the Ark and are the only ones allowed to see or be near it.

Lalibela’s stunning architecture is as impressive today as it was back when it was first carved 12,000 years ago. It was carved by the Zagwe peoples of that day and ordered to be done by King Lalibela. (The Zagwe dynasty was an Agaw medieval dynasty that ruled the northern parts of Ethiopia and Eritrea).

The churches were carved from the outside inward, the stone was shaped downward, then rooms were dug on the inside, often in the dark. The rocks were further shaped into forming doors, windows, columns, various floors, and an impressive ceiling. This mind-blowing piece of architecture was further completed with an extensive system of ditches, trenches, and ceremonial passages, some with openings to hermit caves and catacombs.

Another part of the legend of Lalibela states that angels helped build the new Jerusalem church and worked tirelessly during the nighttime.

Amazing and awe-inspiring, what do you think?