New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crises

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3GhG_0iR9RRdE00
Mayor Adams declares migrant crisis in New York City ----New York Post

According to the New York Post and other news outlets, at least 17,000 Asylum seekers have been bused to NY since April. And New Yorkers Are Angry. The mayor of New York says he is angry too. He is angry at Texas Governor Abbott for inciting these crises.

Abbott has been busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities since April. He has been sending buses filled with migrants to Washington, Chicago, and Martha’s Vinyard, but New York has seen the bulk of migrants bused here with alarming frequency.

According to reports, this influx could cost the city 1 billion dollars of taxpayers' money by the end of the fiscal year.

The mayor accuses Abbott of burning through his city’s budget. 

But in a live speech and a Q&A session with reporters at City Hall, Adams continued putting the blame on everyone but himself and Gotham’s well-deserved reputation as a generous “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants.
Instead, he took shots at Republican governors for relocating migrants from the southern border region to Democratic enclaves in the northern US.
“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it’s being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said.
“This crisis is not of our own making but one that will affect everyone in this city now and in the months ahead.”
“New York cannot accommodate the number of buses that we have coming here to our city,” Adams said.
In a tweet Friday, Abbott said, “Sanctuary cities like New York City experience a FRACTION of what Texas border communities face every day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZuYI_0iR9RRdE00
New York Post

The influx is now considered a crisis. 

17,000 migrants bused here from Texas, among 5,500 of them, children enrolled in city schools.

And the buses just keep on coming. Reports cite at least nine buses just today Friday, October 7 alone.

“El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York.”
Adams emphatically denied Leeser’s assertion — made during a public meeting last month — that he’d agreed during a phone call to “welcome” as many as 200 migrants a day from El Paso.
That conversation took place just days before Adams publicly announced that the city’s shelter system was nearing “its breaking point” due to the crush of migrants.

Up for consideration as migrant shelters are a cruise ship, a one-time COVID field hospital at a stadium in Queens as well as hotel rooms. 

The mayor continues his plan to provide housing for the migrants on Randall’s Island and states that by next week ‘tent city’ will be equipped with at least 500 beds designed to house migrants. 

Adams declared his support for those policies during last year’s mayoral race, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has cited them, as well as the city’s 1981 “right to shelter” decree, for his decision to send migrants here.
As for Texas Governor Abbott: “We’ll continue busing migrants to NYC, DC, & Chicago to relieve our overwhelmed border towns until Biden does his job to secure the border,” he vowed.

What are your thoughts?

**************************************************************************************************************

If you are inspired by reading my articles and would love to try putting your thoughts out there. Click here to join NewsBreak and make your dream come alive.

For more stories follow me on my other social media accounts | Medium | Instagram | Twitter

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 89

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
1255 followers

More from justpene50

Clay County, MO

A Young Woman Escaped Wearing A Dog Collar, Says She Was a Sex Slave (Opinion)

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Photo of Defendant Timothy Haslett Jr. © Provided by People. News reports say a young woman ran or rather crawled from house to house in a suburban neighborhood, begging for help.

Read full story

My Re-entry to a World I Did Not Know: After Heart Surgery, I Re-entered a World I Did Not Recognize (Opinion Story)

I was a sick child but no one knew it. I always knew there was something wrong with my heart. I do not know how I came by this knowledge. My family never knew I was ill. They had never been told of an anomaly. I had never been diagnosed or been privy to any whispers regarding my health.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wife

The Daily Mail reports that a Florida ex-Marine, allegedly killed and burned the body of his ex-wife in their backyard. A Florida bodybuilder and former Marine has been accused of murdering his ex-wife when she visited their home to collect some of her personal things and of burning her body in an oil drum in the backyard.

Read full story
11 comments

Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat

Father allegedly poured boiling water down his baby's throat yesterday, Sunday ---Fox News. As reported by Fox News, a man allegedly poured boiling water down his 1-year-old daughter’s throat. Niktoria Lett shares the 1-year-old child named Royalty, with the suspect, Sneed.

Read full story
197 comments

What Happens After Death? Opinion Piece

As an emergency room nurse, I have seen many things. I have had the privilege of being on both sides of the bed, so to speak. I have seen the best of humanity and I have seen the very worst. I have seen men die and I have seen men born. Some of these interactions have called into question the existence of a God.

Read full story
21 comments

The Churches of Lalibela, Carved From A single Rock

This ancient Ethiopian marvel took 20 years to complete. In the mountains of Ethiopia lie eleven monolithic churches carved from one single rock. The cave churches of this 13th-century ‘New Jerusalem’ are situated in a mountainous region in the heart of Ethiopia. Close to a traditional village with circular-shaped dwellings, Lalibela was a high place of Ethiopian Christianity and remains still a place of pilgrimage and devotion.

Read full story
10 comments

More Than 20 Men in the US Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct Along With 3 Others in the UK -- Allegedly

Renowned actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Civil Court October 6, 2022 ---Daily News. According to reports by the Daily News, world-renowned actor Kevin Spacey is being sued in civil court by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp.

Read full story
1 comments
Manhattan, NY

Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legos

We have all heard stories of drugs being smuggled into the USA, but to the dealers’ nothing is sacred. Not your life or the life of your precious children. Their more recent hiding place —  your children’s Lego toys.

Read full story
2 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Dogs Kills Two Children in Home and Severely Injures Mother

A mother in Tennessee is in critical condition today and her two children are dead. Mauled and killed in their home by their family dogs. The children, a 2-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old boy were attacked inside a home on Sylvan Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.

A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.

Read full story
182 comments

Tia Mowry of 'Sister Sister' Files for Divorce

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry (seen in 2020) appear to have a prenuptial agreement in place in their divorce filing.(Aaron J. Thornton) -- Fox News. According to reports by Fox News— Tia Mowry formerly of Sister Siter has filed for divorce from her long-time spouse of 14 years.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concerns

Weekend storms flooded a proposed location for a 1,000-migrant tent city in The Bronx.© Jeff Edwards. New York’s migrant ‘tent city’ will be relocated to Randall Island amidst push back from Bronx residents.

Read full story
18 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!

New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.

Read full story
210 comments

What Do Sharks Do During Hurricanes and Storms?

Interesting fun fact: Did you know that sharks spend their summers in the north and winters in the south?. Have you ever wondered what happens to the creatures of the deep during storms and hurricanes? So apparently have scientists. They have been tracking their movements during the recent display of Fiona’s mighty power.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.

Read full story
30 comments
Laredo, TX

No Room at The Morgue: 3,000 Dead Migrants and Three Months Still Left in The Year

As reported by Fox News, at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office in Laredo Texas lies a number of dead migrants. The small morgue, located along the southern border, has recently become one of the busiest. With each new day, there are more often nameless bodies being brought in. The staff says they are overwhelmed.

Read full story
116 comments
Queens, NY

A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)

Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.

Read full story
204 comments
Brownsville, TX

The Southern Borders Operate as Revolving Doors: Foreign Criminals Come And go at Will

It has long been common knowledge that cloaked among the hopeful migrants are dangerous criminals. Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have recently arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders.

Read full story
2 comments

Home Reef Volcano Gives Birth To 6-acre Pacific Island

A New 6-Acre Island in the Pacific Ocean Has Been Born. This past 10th of September, the Home Reef underwater volcano gave birth to a new island. The 6-acre baby, born in the Pacific Ocean has changed the geography of the earth. Her birth was captured from space.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy