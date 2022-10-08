Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crises

Mayor Adams declares migrant crisis in New York City ---- New York Post

According to the New York Post and other news outlets, at least 17,000 Asylum seekers have been bused to NY since April. And New Yorkers Are Angry. The mayor of New York says he is angry too. He is angry at Texas Governor Abbott for inciting these crises.

Abbott has been busing migrants to so-called sanctuary cities since April. He has been sending buses filled with migrants to Washington, Chicago, and Martha’s Vinyard, but New York has seen the bulk of migrants bused here with alarming frequency.

According to reports, this influx could cost the city 1 billion dollars of taxpayers' money by the end of the fiscal year.

The mayor accuses Abbott of burning through his city’s budget.

But in a live speech and a Q&A session with reporters at City Hall, Adams continued putting the blame on everyone but himself and Gotham’s well-deserved reputation as a generous “sanctuary city” for illegal immigrants.

Instead, he took shots at Republican governors for relocating migrants from the southern border region to Democratic enclaves in the northern US.

“This is a humanitarian crisis that started with violence and instability in South America, and it’s being accelerated by American political dynamics,” he said.

“This crisis is not of our own making but one that will affect everyone in this city now and in the months ahead.”

“New York cannot accommodate the number of buses that we have coming here to our city,” Adams said.

In a tweet Friday, Abbott said, “Sanctuary cities like New York City experience a FRACTION of what Texas border communities face every day.

New York Post

The influx is now considered a crisis.

17,000 migrants bused here from Texas, among 5,500 of them, children enrolled in city schools.

And the buses just keep on coming. Reports cite at least nine buses just today Friday, October 7 alone.

“El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York.”

Adams emphatically denied Leeser’s assertion — made during a public meeting last month — that he’d agreed during a phone call to “welcome” as many as 200 migrants a day from El Paso.

That conversation took place just days before Adams publicly announced that the city’s shelter system was nearing “its breaking point” due to the crush of migrants.

Up for consideration as migrant shelters are a cruise ship, a one-time COVID field hospital at a stadium in Queens as well as hotel rooms.

The mayor continues his plan to provide housing for the migrants on Randall’s Island and states that by next week ‘tent city’ will be equipped with at least 500 beds designed to house migrants.

Adams declared his support for those policies during last year’s mayoral race, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has cited them, as well as the city’s 1981 “right to shelter” decree, for his decision to send migrants here.

As for Texas Governor Abbott: “We’ll continue busing migrants to NYC, DC, & Chicago to relieve our overwhelmed border towns until Biden does his job to secure the border,” he vowed.

What are your thoughts?

