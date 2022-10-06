Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legos

MSN Daily News

Trick or treat?

We have all heard stories of drugs being smuggled into the USA, but to the dealers’ nothing is sacred.

Not your life or the life of your precious children.

Their more recent hiding place — your children’s Lego toys.

With the Halloween holidays right around the corner, parents be warned and keep your children aware

Imagine what the repercussion could be if one slipped under the radar and your innocent tyke, thinking this was candy, placed one in their mouths…

Fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid, has become the leading cause of overdose deaths in America. In recent times since suburban moms and young adults began dying in record numbers, the authorities have begun taking a special interest in the drug trade and began monitoring how and why some doctors were prescribing scheduled substances like candy to willing patients.

Per the experts, 2 milligrams of Fentanyl could kill an adult person, but the amount they found on one Manhattan block can kill half a million people!

According to news reports, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration said their latest seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” is the largest ever in New York, with 15,000 brightly colored pills containing the drug found hidden in children’s toys.

The DEA said that a New Jersey woman, 48-year-old Latesha Bush, rented a car and drove the drugs to the west side of Manhattan, near 10 Avenue and West 37th Street. That’s where agents found her with the cache of dangerous pills, stuffed in a Lego box next to toy bricks.

Authorities think the bright colors are an attempt to market the deadly drug as a party drug.

Frightening, especially when such colors can easily attract children.

Multi-colored and bite-sized, the feds are warning parents to keep their kids away from the pills, which the DEA said contain lethal doses of fentanyl. The agency’s special agent in charge of the New York division said that the materials are supplied by the Chinese, and the Mexican cartels make the drugs.

“Unequivocally, Mexico and China are an existential threat to the United States,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

The pills in the clear bag and wrapped up in black tape have a street value of $300,000.

Nationally, the DEA’s agency has seized more than 10 million pills = countless lives saved.

Agents think this is the Mexican cartel’s way of attracting new clientele — seems most effective, don’t you think?