Manhattan, NY

Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legos

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09loBR_0iOdceOU00
MSN Daily News

Trick or treat?

We have all heard stories of drugs being smuggled into the USA, but to the dealers’ nothing is sacred.

Not your life or the life of your precious children.

Their more recent hiding place —  your children’s Lego toys.

With the Halloween holidays right around the corner, parents be warned and keep your children aware

Imagine what the repercussion could be if one slipped under the radar and your innocent tyke, thinking this was candy, placed one in their mouths…

Fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid, has become the leading cause of overdose deaths in America. In recent times since suburban moms and young adults began dying in record numbers, the authorities have begun taking a special interest in the drug trade and began monitoring how and why some doctors were prescribing scheduled substances like candy to willing patients. 

Per the experts, 2 milligrams of Fentanyl could kill an adult person, but the amount they found on one Manhattan block can kill half a million people!

According to news reports, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration said their latest seizure of “rainbow fentanyl” is the largest ever in New York, with 15,000 brightly colored pills containing the drug found hidden in children’s toys.
The DEA said that a New Jersey woman, 48-year-old Latesha Bush, rented a car and drove the drugs to the west side of Manhattan, near 10 Avenue and West 37th Street. That’s where agents found her with the cache of dangerous pills, stuffed in a Lego box next to toy bricks.

Authorities think the bright colors are an attempt to market the deadly drug as a party drug.

Frightening, especially when such colors can easily attract children.

Multi-colored and bite-sized, the feds are warning parents to keep their kids away from the pills, which the DEA said contain lethal doses of fentanyl. The agency’s special agent in charge of the New York division said that the materials are supplied by the Chinese, and the Mexican cartels make the drugs.
“Unequivocally, Mexico and China are an existential threat to the United States,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare.”
The pills in the clear bag and wrapped up in black tape have a street value of $300,000.

Nationally, the DEA’s agency has seized more than 10 million pills = countless lives saved.

Agents think this is the Mexican cartel’s way of attracting new clientele — seems most effective, don’t you think?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
1035 followers

More from justpene50

The Churches of Lalibela, Carved From A single Rock

This ancient Ethiopian marvel took 20 years to complete. In the mountains of Ethiopia lie eleven monolithic churches carved from one single rock. The cave churches of this 13th-century ‘New Jerusalem’ are situated in a mountainous region in the heart of Ethiopia. Close to a traditional village with circular-shaped dwellings, Lalibela was a high place of Ethiopian Christianity and remains still a place of pilgrimage and devotion.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Declare "State of Emergency" Over Migrants, Blames Abbott for Inciting Crises

Mayor Adams declares migrant crisis in New York City ----New York Post. According to the New York Post and other news outlets, at least 17,000 Asylum seekers have been bused to NY since April. And New Yorkers Are Angry. The mayor of New York says he is angry too. He is angry at Texas Governor Abbott for inciting these crises.

Read full story
69 comments

More Than 20 Men in the US Accuse Kevin Spacey of Sexual Misconduct Along With 3 Others in the UK -- Allegedly

Renowned actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Civil Court October 6, 2022 ---Daily News. According to reports by the Daily News, world-renowned actor Kevin Spacey is being sued in civil court by Broadway actor Anthony Rapp.

Read full story
1 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Dogs Kills Two Children in Home and Severely Injures Mother

A mother in Tennessee is in critical condition today and her two children are dead. Mauled and killed in their home by their family dogs. The children, a 2-year-old girl, and a 5-month-old boy were attacked inside a home on Sylvan Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.

A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.

Read full story
187 comments

Tia Mowry of 'Sister Sister' Files for Divorce

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry (seen in 2020) appear to have a prenuptial agreement in place in their divorce filing.(Aaron J. Thornton) -- Fox News. According to reports by Fox News— Tia Mowry formerly of Sister Siter has filed for divorce from her long-time spouse of 14 years.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concerns

Weekend storms flooded a proposed location for a 1,000-migrant tent city in The Bronx.© Jeff Edwards. New York’s migrant ‘tent city’ will be relocated to Randall Island amidst push back from Bronx residents.

Read full story
17 comments
Bronx, NY

Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!

New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.

Read full story
185 comments

What Do Sharks Do During Hurricanes and Storms?

Interesting fun fact: Did you know that sharks spend their summers in the north and winters in the south?. Have you ever wondered what happens to the creatures of the deep during storms and hurricanes? So apparently have scientists. They have been tracking their movements during the recent display of Fiona’s mighty power.

Read full story
1 comments
Santa Fe, NM

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.

Read full story
25 comments
Laredo, TX

No Room at The Morgue: 3,000 Dead Migrants and Three Months Still Left in The Year

As reported by Fox News, at the Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office in Laredo Texas lies a number of dead migrants. The small morgue, located along the southern border, has recently become one of the busiest. With each new day, there are more often nameless bodies being brought in. The staff says they are overwhelmed.

Read full story
116 comments
Queens, NY

A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)

Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.

Read full story
196 comments
Brownsville, TX

The Southern Borders Operate as Revolving Doors: Foreign Criminals Come And go at Will

It has long been common knowledge that cloaked among the hopeful migrants are dangerous criminals. Border Patrol agents in one sector of the overwhelmed southern border have recently arrested more than two dozen gang members and criminals — including sex offenders.

Read full story
2 comments

Home Reef Volcano Gives Birth To 6-acre Pacific Island

A New 6-Acre Island in the Pacific Ocean Has Been Born. This past 10th of September, the Home Reef underwater volcano gave birth to a new island. The 6-acre baby, born in the Pacific Ocean has changed the geography of the earth. Her birth was captured from space.

Read full story

Science Finally Understands Why Sharks Swim in Circles

We have all seen pictures of sharks ‘circling’. For years scientists have been wondering why these magnificent creatures of the deep perform this ritualistic form of dance.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Shelters are Overflowing: Mayor Adams Team Sets Up Tents to Address Influx

Sanctuary cities are straining to support the thousands of migrants arriving by bus© Provided by NBC. Since Governor Abbott began his quest to send migrants to sanctuary cities, there has been a steady and consistent one-way stream with migrants heading here or there. Then the buses gave way to a more sophisticated and faster mode of transportation — air travel.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbia, SC

63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroom

In a Belk department store in Columbia, South Carolina, a 63-year-old janitor lay dead inside. Store surveillance saw the elder employee entering the bathroom. Her cleaning cart was still outside the bathroom stall.

Read full story

The Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson's Disease

The ability to smell a disease: A gift or a curse?. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyard

Per MSN, U.S. border agents have made nearly 2 million migrant arrests through August at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, which began last October. They include a growing number of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and others who cannot be expelled to Mexico under a public health order in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy