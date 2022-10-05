Tia Mowry of 'Sister Sister' Files for Divorce

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry (seen in 2020) appear to have a prenuptial agreement in place in their divorce filing. (Aaron J. Thornton) -- Fox News

Everything ends?

According to reports by Fox News— Tia Mowry formerly of Sister Siter has filed for divorce from her long-time spouse of 14 years.

I remember watching her show with her spouse and marveling at their seemingly normal relationship. They seem to get along so well together and she has said many times on her social media that he is her best supporter.

What changed?

Man, this news threw me for a loop.

It seems everyone is either getting divorced, getting separated, or dying.

Ever since COVID came and upset the balance of things, the world has been out of sync.

Tia 44 and Hardrick 42 are parents to two beautiful children. On Monday she filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences'.

According to a statement on her social media (Twitter) they have made a joint decision to go their separate ways.

She writes:

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

“I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family, and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

On Tuesday afternoon, she took to Twitter and wrote, “I am love. I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too.”

Before the divorce docs were filed in an LA courthouse, Mowry tweeted Sunday night, “Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are.”

We send prayers and good vibes in this time of pain as she embarks on her journey to a new life.

