New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concerns

New York’s migrant ‘tent city’ will be relocated to Randall Island amidst push back from Bronx residents.

According to the New York Post, the Mayor’s office cites ‘flooding’ issues as the reason for the relocation.

The city has ditched the already-under construction site on Orchard Beach that would have housed 1,000 migrants and will instead erect tents to accompany half that number on Randall’s Island, Mayor Adams said in a Monday night statement.

The move was prompted by flooding at the Bronx site following this weekend’s rain storms. The cost of flood mitigation efforts would be more expensive than the cost of relocation, a City Hall spokesperson told The Post.

“New York City Emergency Management determined that … relocating the Orchard Beach humanitarian relief center to Randall’s Island is the most efficient and effective path forward, and work is underway to make this move,” Adams said in a statement. “This new location is less prone to flooding, is closer to public transportation, and will provide temporary respite to 500 asylum seekers.”

Apparently, last week rains flooded the location of the ‘tent city’.

Did the city of New York not do its due diligence before starting the erection of the migrant housing and spending taxpayers’ funds in these difficult economic times?

Did no one think to see if this was a flood zone?

Is part of the reason for relocation due to the loudly-voiced complaints of the residents who feared for their safety with migrants so close to their doorsteps and their children?

On the bright side of things, according to the NY Post:

The initial capacity for 500 adults can be increased, the mayor’s office said.

The office also notes that it will be open to accepting migrants within the previous time frame.

Randall’s Island, meanwhile, is home to men’s shelter residents. The 520-acre island in the East River is largely park land and also houses a stadium, the FDNY Academy, and other public resources.

Does this mean the mayor is open and receptive to the next wave of migrants Texas will undoubtedly send its way?

