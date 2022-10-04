The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase -- Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day.

According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.

The sisters consulted several builders but none could offer a workable solution for building a staircase to reach the choir lift.

The nuns decided to pray for nine successive days for divine guidance. On the final day of their prayer vigil, a mysterious stranger appeared. He offered to build them a staircase.

The stranger worked alone using only simple hand tools.

More interesting is that he did his work mostly at night. Finally, after about eight or nine months the staircase was complete. Immediately after the accomplished stranger left as mysteriously as he had come, taking no pay or recognition for his work.

The Loretto Staircase rises an impressive 20 feet to enter the choir loft. Its most impressive feature is that it purportedly used no glue, nails, or hardware. It is built almost exclusively from wood and held together using wooden pegs.

The type of wood used is unknown. Experts agree it is a type of spruce, and not native to New Mexico, but the specific species is unknown.

This staircase has been said to be a remarkable feat of woodworking. Look at the intricate design of the woodwork!

One of the astounding aspects of the impressive 20 feet high staircase is that it is supported by stringers but lacks a central supporting pole called a newel.

To this day the identity of the mysterious carpenter remains unknown. Speculation does swirl that the carpenter is none other than Frenchy Rochas, a reclusive Fresh rancher who came to New Mexico around the 1870s.

What do you think?

Is the builder the patron saint of carpenters known as St. Joseph as the nuns believe?

Or was the mysterious builder the elusive rancher known as Frenchy?

You decide…