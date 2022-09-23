New York Shelters are Overflowing: Mayor Adams Team Sets Up Tents to Address Influx

Sanctuary cities are straining to support the thousands of migrants arriving by bus© Provided by NBC

Sanctuary cities are busting at the seams

Since Governor Abbott began his quest to send migrants to sanctuary cities, there has been a steady and consistent one-way stream with migrants heading here or there. Then the buses gave way to a more sophisticated and faster mode of transportation — air travel.

But don’t try that at home, the Florida Governor has actually been sued for allegedly duping migrants.

According to NBCNews.com, as the buses keep arriving, the need for even more support is increasingly clear, and asylum-seekers are falling through the craters of an already-stretched social system.

Ariadna Phillips, the founder of South Bronx Mutual Aid, said that when buses of migrants began arriving in New York months ago, there were one or two a day. The number could now be as high as eight, she said.

Phillips said migrants have been calling volunteer groups in the city “constantly” with problems, leaving volunteers in rapid-response mode.

“The scope and the magnitude of crises is colossal,” she said.

Busloads of undocumented migrants began arriving in sanctuary states without warning this summer as the governors of Texas and Arizona have sought to push the Biden administration to address border issues.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said last week that his state has bused more than 11,000 migrants out of Texas to so-called sanctuary cities — 8,000 to Washington, 2,500 to New York City and 500 to Chicago — since August, in what his office calls Operation Lone Star. Arizona has bused nearly 2,000 people to Washington.

In an escalation of the tactic, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week chartered two planes carrying about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Migrants who were part of the trip have filed a class-action lawsuit against DeSantis and other state officials, alleging they were victims of fraud for political purposes.

The city and volunteers are hard at work trying to provide food, water, and some basic necessities such as clothing.

Beyond that, the infrastructure is severely burdened at the present time.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said last week that 8,500 of the 11,000 migrants who have come to the city are still living within the shelter system. The influx has led the mayor’s office to reassess “the city’s practices with respect to the right to shelter,” a law that guarantees that the city provides shelter to anyone who asks for it.

So burdened is the system that word is out that volunteers have been alerted that migrants who had been assigned to a men’s shelter were being turned away.

Others have said they’ve been threatened with violence in the shelters and even assaulted, she said. There have also been calls from women who said their children hadn’t been fed in the shelters or had been served food that was still frozen, she said.

Adams last week announced the opening of the Asylum Seeker Resource Navigation Center, which he said: “will allow newly arrived asylum-seekers to access the services or support they need, including legal services, school enrollment and health care — foundational items to help families move forward.”

Migrants basically arrive at America’s shores with little more than the clothes on their backs. Besides basic human needs, the migrants also need mental health services as many have suffered severe trauma along the way.

Mayor Adams urged asylum-seekers to seek out mental health services if they are struggling. An asylum-seeker, later described as a mother, died by suicide in a shelter.

“The city has to step up more, the state has to step up, the federal government has to step up and actually serve these people and not just dump them into shelters and have them flounder.”

It is still unclear how long the city will house asylum seekers in the relief camps it plans to erect. City officials said in their written statement that asylum seekers “who do not or cannot find immediate housing will stay at humanitarian relief centers for approximately 24 to 96 hours,” but they also noted that the timeframe is “subject to change depending on the situation.”

The city seems in over its head.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) said the response to this has been “unprecedented because the situation is unprecedented.” “There’s no playbook for what’s happening,” he said. “The federal government is nowhere to be found. New York urgently needs the help of FEMA.”

There remains a lot more preparation to be done and, in the meantime, more migrants just keep on coming…