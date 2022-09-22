The Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson's Disease

Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash

The ability to smell a disease: A gift or a curse?

Do you know someone with Parkinson’s disease?

I do.

According to the Mayo Clinic:

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.

Although Parkinson’s disease can’t be cured, medications might significantly improve your symptoms. Occasionally, your health care provider may suggest surgery to regulate certain regions of your brain and improve your symptoms.

Scientists have been busy developing the first-ever skin swab test that can diagnose Parkinson’s disease in only three minutes, and it’s thanks to a woman, Joy Milne, and her incredible sense of smell!

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

A smell like no other

40 years ago, Joy Milne of Perth, Scotland, was about 10 years into her marriage when she noticed that her husband, Les, started to smell a little different about his neck and shoulders.

While she knew she’d always had a sensitive nose and had been diagnosed with hereditary hyperosmia, she didn’t quite understand this sudden change in his body odor.

Hyperosmia is a heightened sense of smell. An increased ability to perceive odors oblivious to others usually occurs in the presence of another medical condition. Sometimes it may also happen on its own.

Thinking the sudden unpleasant smell had to be coming from somewhere,

Joy began accusing her 33-year-old husband of poor hygiene.

Imagine how badly he must have felt!

Twelve years later, poor Les’s smell was still going strong.

While joy was bothered by her husband’s smell, she also noticed he was having mood swings. Eventually, they went to the doctor and Les was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Les was only 45 years old.

Image credit: Twitter

Sniffing for a cause

Joy Minle-inspired test for Parkinson’s:

The test looks for changes in the sebum — the oily layer which protects the skin — using a technique known as mass spectrometry, which helps identify compounds based on their weight.

This research was inspired by Joy Milne, who discovered she had the ability to ‘smell Parkinson’s’ following her husband’s diagnosis. Joy’s observation led to a Parkinson’s UK-funded study which suggested that there were chemical changes in the sebum between people with and without Parkinson’s.

In this study, the team studied cotton swab samples from the back of the neck of 79 people with Parkinson’s and 71 people who didn’t have a Parkinson’s diagnosis. They found 500 compounds that were unique to people with Parkinson’s, which could be used to help diagnose the condition.

Upon entering the room for the first time, Joy is able to identify the same musty scent on all of the other Parkinson’s patients.

Photo by Aung Soe Min on Unsplash

Final thoughts

Some humans are born with extraordinary gifts.

Some acquire them along the way.

Whatever the reason and however the way they are received, if we use the gifts, we are given to serve a greater good, then nothing can be better.

Joy Milne is certainly an example to all.

Joy lost her husband in 2015, she has since donated her nose to science and the early diagnosis of the dreaded Parkinson’s disease.

Joy’s gift is important, because the earlier the disease can be detected, the sooner treatment can begin before a greater ability to do for oneself is lost.

*****************************************************************************************************************

What are your thoughts on her extraordinary gift?

*****************************************************************************************************************

A version of this story was published at https://medium.com/@justpene50