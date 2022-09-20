Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyard

Migrants waiting in the street --- aazoopark.com

Per MSN, U.S. border agents have made nearly 2 million migrant arrests through August at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, which began last October.

They include a growing number of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and others who cannot be expelled to Mexico under a public health order in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

Many seek to pursue asylum claims.

As most of us are aware, a substantial number of those migrants were being bused to New York, Washing, and Chicago. Recently some were sent by plane to Martha’s Vineyard.

The migrants sent by plane voiced their disappointment and confusion at being tricked into reaching the well-to-do town. They said they were offered help and were initially approached by a woman using only her first name.

Florida’s Governor DeSantos then took credit for sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Now a Texas county sheriff has begun a criminal investigation into the flights.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference on Monday that around 50 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” on the streets of San Antonio, put up in a hotel, bused to planes, and “stranded unceremoniously in Martha’s Vineyard,” a wealthy vacation island, “for nothing other than a photo op.”

San Antonio is the biggest city in Bexar County.

“What infuriates me most about this case is that we have 48 people who are already in hard times,” Salazar said. “I believe they were preyed upon.”

Salazar, a Democrat, said his move was not related to his party affiliation. “It’s wrong from a human rights perspective. What was done to these folks was wrong.”

Salazar said his office was working with advocacy organizations and private attorneys representing the victims and could coordinate with federal authorities as needed.

DeSantis joins Republican governors from Texas and Arizona in sending migrants to Democratic-controlled cities, including buses of migrants from Texas dropped off near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

DeSantis said last week that Florida paid to fly the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard because many migrants who arrive in Florida come from Texas.

The Biden administration has been outspoken in its stance that the Republicans are using migrants as “political pawns.”

While details of how the flights were arranged and paid for remain unclear, one migrant told Reuters he and his family were recruited outside of a migrant resource center in San Antonio and promised housing, support for 90 days, help with work permits, and English lessons. He said they were surprised when their flight landed on an island best known as a summer retreat populated mostly by affluent, liberal Americans.

