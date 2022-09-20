San Antonio, TX

Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyard

justpene50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GP6u2_0i3KRpcl00
Migrants waiting in the street ---aazoopark.com

Per MSN, U.S. border agents have made nearly 2 million migrant arrests through August at the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year, which began last October. 

They include a growing number of Cubans, Nicaraguans, Venezuelans, and others who cannot be expelled to Mexico under a public health order in place since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. 
Many seek to pursue asylum claims.

As most of us are aware, a substantial number of those migrants were being bused to New York, Washing, and Chicago. Recently some were sent by plane to Martha’s Vineyard.

The migrants sent by plane voiced their disappointment and confusion at being tricked into reaching the well-to-do town. They said they were offered help and were initially approached by a woman using only her first name.

Florida’s Governor DeSantos then took credit for sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Now a Texas county sheriff has begun a criminal investigation into the flights. 

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference on Monday that around 50 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” on the streets of San Antonio, put up in a hotel, bused to planes, and “stranded unceremoniously in Martha’s Vineyard,” a wealthy vacation island, “for nothing other than a photo op.”

San Antonio is the biggest city in Bexar County.

“What infuriates me most about this case is that we have 48 people who are already in hard times,” Salazar said. “I believe they were preyed upon.”
Salazar, a Democrat, said his move was not related to his party affiliation. “It’s wrong from a human rights perspective. What was done to these folks was wrong.”

Salazar said his office was working with advocacy organizations and private attorneys representing the victims and could coordinate with federal authorities as needed.

DeSantis joins Republican governors from Texas and Arizona in sending migrants to Democratic-controlled cities, including buses of migrants from Texas dropped off near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.
DeSantis said last week that Florida paid to fly the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard because many migrants who arrive in Florida come from Texas.

The Biden administration has been outspoken in its stance that the Republicans are using migrants as “political pawns.”

While details of how the flights were arranged and paid for remain unclear, one migrant told Reuters he and his family were recruited outside of a migrant resource center in San Antonio and promised housing, support for 90 days, help with work permits, and English lessons. He said they were surprised when their flight landed on an island best known as a summer retreat populated mostly by affluent, liberal Americans.

What do you think will be the findings of the investigation?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Influencer, Content Creator, Nurse, & Mother. I write content about what's happening in our world.

Little Elm, TX
469 followers

More from justpene50

New York City, NY

New York Shelters are Overflowing: Mayor Adams Team Sets Up Tents to Address Influx

Sanctuary cities are straining to support the thousands of migrants arriving by bus© Provided by NBC. Since Governor Abbott began his quest to send migrants to sanctuary cities, there has been a steady and consistent one-way stream with migrants heading here or there. Then the buses gave way to a more sophisticated and faster mode of transportation — air travel.

Read full story

The Woman Who Can Smell Parkinson's Disease

The ability to smell a disease: A gift or a curse?. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement.

Read full story
Kernville, CA

The Remnants of The West, Old Kernville, Resurfaces Due to Recent Drought

Drought uncovers flooded ghost town after more than 50 years© Provided by AccuWeather. Approximately 35 miles northeast of Bakersfield, California, the bustling town of Old Kernville once thrived. Reportedly named Whiskey Flat, the town had reportedly come into being towards the end of the Gold Rush of the 1860s.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

2 Planes of Migrants Flown to Martha's Vinyard: Governor Ron Desantis Takes the Credit

Illegal immigrants arrive at Martha's Vineyard Airport from Florida on Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron D. The shock must have reverberated off the affluent shores of Martha’s Vinyard when they realized what was happening. A group of about 50 migrants, men, and women, including the elderly and children, none of whom spoke English were sent into their backyards by plane yesterday, Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babies

Three Young Kids Found Unconscious at New York's Coney Island Beach, Image credit: NBC News. NYC police announced earlier today that three young kids, ages 3 months, 4 years, and 7 years old were discovered lifeless on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St. at 4:42 a.m.

Read full story
1 comments

Fish Stew with Tomato and Coconut Milk Served on a Bed of Rice

Tomato and coconut fish stew on a bed of white rice --image credit: author. I did not always love cooking my food, but recently I have developed quite a love of cooking. I always watched cooking shows. My daughter, now 18, was a babbling toddler when I watched cooking shows with her.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same

A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Read full story
471 comments
Sacramento, CA

Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisory

Fire hydrant splashing water on a hot day ---Photo by John Angel on Unsplash. Californians are on high heat alert. For over two weeks now, they have been facing power outages in the face of extreme heat. They are slowly being baked alive. Due to the extreme temperatures, the power grid is giving up the ghost.

Read full story
4 comments

ShiftMed - A New Way To Staff Healthcare Shortage. A Boon For Workers and For Those Needing Care

A healthcare professional with a stethoscope ---Photo by Alexandr Podvalny on Unsplash. COVID came and changed the order of things. Healthcare workers were thrown front and center. Many died and many have left the industry.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

What Are Those Mysterious White Cloud-like Mounds Along The Shoreline of Utah

White mounds on the shoreline of the Utah Salt LakesImage credit — The Associated Press (Pic of the Great Salt Lakes) Utah's Park rangers are wondering what are those wide cloud-like mounds popping up along the Great Salt Lakes shoreline. Reportedly, the rangers are concerned, especially since no one seems to know exactly what they are and why they keep showing up there.

Read full story
14 comments
Memphis, TN

Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?

Alleged murderer and his victim, billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher ---Image credit: Poochtimes.com. Will you ever really be free to do what you want, need, or desire?. Or shall women always live with some degree of fear?

Read full story
1 comments

Migrants Are Literally Dying To Enter The US: More Migrants Die Crossing The Rio Grande

Many migrants risk everything in their quest to enter the borders of the United States. They put the lives of their children and their most precious possession, their lives. All undertake the journey hoping to make it onto the other side of the Rio Grande, but sometimes the end is not what they envisioned.

Read full story
117 comments
Athens, TX

Former Athens Mayor Faces 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Sending Lewd Texts to A 15-year-old Minor

According toNBCDFW news, 64-year-old former Athens Mayor, James Montgomery, is charged and could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on a charge of sending sexually explicit and obscene materials to a minor.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper

Group of persons waiting to board a bus ---Photo by José Gasparian on Unsplash. The first bus of migrants arrived last night at Chicago’s Union Station. Chicago Mayor, Ms. Lori Lightfoot bitterly criticizes the Texas Governor stating he is without morals and has no humanity.

Read full story
481 comments

Another Suspicious Executive Dead In Russia: Did He 'Fall' From A Hospital Window?

Image of a smiling Vladimir Putin and uncomfortable energy executive Ravil MaganovSPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images© Provided by Forbes. According to MSN.com, Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s biggest private oil company, Lukoil, died after falling through the window of a hospital in Moscow.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?

The smiling face of 26-year-old Jermani Thompson, basketball in hand ---Image credit: meaww.con News. Yesterday 26-year-old Jermani Thompson was tragically killed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport.

Read full story
88 comments
Plano, TX

Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Care

Former teacher Victor Hugo Moreno, 28 years old, is a former teacher of Irving and more recently the Plano ISD. He has been reportedly arrested for allegedly abusing a child at his school. Law enforcement expects more victims will come forward.

Read full story
7 comments

Are Parents Asking Too Much Of Their Kids: Should Kids Become Caregivers For Other Family Members

An older child about 11 years old, carrying a younger child on her back--Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash. My mother shared with me a few times over the years that she was the caregiver to her younger siblings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy