2 Planes of Migrants Flown to Martha's Vinyard: Governor Ron Desantis Takes the Credit

The shock must have reverberated off the affluent shores of Martha’s Vinyard when they realized what was happening. A group of about 50 migrants, men, and women, including the elderly and children, none of whom spoke English were sent into their backyards by plane yesterday, Wednesday.

This escalating a tactic in which Republican-led states have been shipping busloads of migrants to liberal states like Washington, New York, and Chicago to protest the significant rise in illegal immigration under President Biden.

As reported by Fox News:

The migrant group, which included children, arrived on two planes around 3 p.m. without any warning, said State Senator Julian Cyr, a Massachusetts Democrat representing Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Officials and volunteers from the island’s six towns “really moved heaven and earth to essentially set up the response that we would do in the event of a hurricane,” he said.

As the migrants received Covid-19 tests, food and clothing, there was confusion on the ground about who had sent them to Martha’s Vineyard, a popular getaway for the moneyed and powerful.

Migrants said they had started the day in San Antonio, but it was the Florida governor’s office that took responsibility.

So, were the migrants sent from Texas or Florida?

Apparently, the migrants did originate in Texas, but somehow by collaboration they ended up in Martha’s Vinyard.

Taryn M. Fenske, the communications director for Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, said the two flights were part of a state program to transport undocumented immigrants to so-called sanctuary destinations. This year the Florida Legislature set aside $12 million for the transportation program.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden administration’s open border policies,” Ms. Fenske said in a statement.

A homeless coordinator in Martha’s Vineyard said that the island doesn’t have the resources to help them long-term and that they will eventually have to move ‘somewhere else.”

“We don’t have the services to take care of 50 immigrants, and we certainly don’t have housing,” she said. “We can’t house everyone here that lives here and works here.”

According to Governor Desantis, funds are in place to bus illegals out of his state.

The community response to the migrants has been positive, Belcastro said. She noted that the migrants are not asking for handouts and instead are looking to earn their keep.

Perhaps, some of those migrants have already been employed on the wealthy island.