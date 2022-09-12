Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babies

Three Young Kids Found Unconscious at New York's Coney Island Beach, Image credit: NBC News

NYC police announced earlier today that three young kids, ages 3 months, 4 years, and 7 years old were discovered lifeless on the beach near the shoreline at W. 35th St. at 4:42 a.m.

The tragic discovery was made after a 911 call from their aunt.

“The caller indicated that she was concerned her family member may have harmed her three small children,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said at a grim press conference on Coney Island’s Riegelmann Boardwalk.

Law enforcement was able to locate the kids and emergency personnel worked feverishly to save the kids. They were transferred to NY’s Coney Island Hospital. Once there, doctors reportedly worked for several more hours vainly trying to save the lives of these dear children.

Sadly, all three were pronounced dead at 05:30 a.m. today.

As reported by the NY Daily News:

The mother, identified by police sources as Erin Merdy, was taken to the 60th Precinct stationhouse for questioning as cops continue to investigate.

She has not been arrested.

Cops have responded to six past domestic incidents involving her.

The 30-year-old mother had told a cousin she drowned all three kids at the beach, according to a police source.

Cops went to the mother’s home on Neptune Ave. near W. 33rd St. in Coney Island. They found the apartment door unlocked and nobody home.

Somewhere in the building police ran into the dad of one of the kids “who expressed similar concerns and said he believed the woman and the children were on the boardwalk.”

The big question:

If this is the dad of one of the children and he thought his child and the other kids were in danger, why was he at the apartment building instead of being at the boardwalk helping to locate and possibly save these children?

And, why did he not call law enforcement as soon as he found out?

Cops eventually found the mother, Erin Merdy, with other family members but her kids were not with her.

One does wonder why family members were not at the beach trying to find these children. Did anyone suspect she was on the verge of a mental breakdown?

After questioning, Merdy was taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Last week, a worker who was in her apartment doing renovation work stated she seemed fine and had beautiful children but the person declined to be identified.

At this time no one knows exactly what happened.

***********************************************************************************************************

The New York Police Department is asking anyone with information to please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.